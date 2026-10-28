Practice notes | Commanders target key issues during bye week

There are other issues that require attention. The Commanders are in the bottom half of the league in penalties per game and penalties per play. They are tied for 15th in average penalty yards, but the number of presnap and procedural penalties have stalled their progress in games. Against the Giants, for example, they committed back-to-back false starts that moved them back from the 9-yard line to the 14. They had to settle for a field goal.

The penalties are also costing the Commanders yards. They lead the league in yards taken away by penalties per game at 30.5, with the most damning example being Antonio Williams' 80-yard touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts being wiped away by an illegal shift.

"It's hard to be behind the sticks and get a drive started," Sam Cosmi said after Wednesday's practice. "The biggest thing is...execution; just being able to execute for all four quarters."

Washington's defense has plenty to work on as well, but much of that circles back to the unit's struggles with putting pressure on quarterbacks. It's not for a lack of trying; the Commanders are second in blitz percentage behind only the Minnesota Vikings. That has not led to results. They are tied for 14th in pressures and tied for 22nd in sacks.

Quinn made it clear during his Wednesday press conference that he is not pleased with how the pass rush has struggled in recent weeks, but he also knows there is still time to fix it.

"I'd love to see us, whether it's blitzing or rush coverage together, really being in sync with that," Quinn said. "How do we put guys in the right spots to do the right things. That was one of the topics that we spent a lot of time on."

The Commanders' first opportunity to show how much they have improved will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. It's an important matchup for the team. Not only could it be the first win they have had since Week 3, but it is also a key division game that could keep their hopes alive at securing the NFC East at some point this season. The Eagles have lost five consecutive games and have lost key players like Jalen Hurts for the season. Philadelphia is also coming off a short week having played the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

It's an opportunity the Commanders must capitalize on. They began preparations for the primetime game last weekend, but they also know they can give themselves the best chance to win if they focus on themselves.