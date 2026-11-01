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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Eagles, Week 8

Nov 01, 2026 at 06:15 PM
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The Washington Commanders are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 8 division matchup. Check out this Gameday blog for stats, updates and more.

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