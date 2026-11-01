Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Eagles, Week 8

The Washington Commanders are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 8 division matchup. Check out this Gameday blog for stats, updates and more.
News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com
Commanders vs. Eagles | How to watch, listen, stream
The Washington Commanders are back from their bye week and preparing to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.
NFC East roundup | Commanders prepare for primetime
Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season featured the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The New York Giants faced off against the Houston Texans, while the Washington Commanders enjoyed a much-needed bye week.
Game status | Daron Payne questionable for SNF vs. Eagles
The Washington Commanders will be the healthiest they have been in weeks entering their primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Ealges.
3 keys to Commanders vs. Eagles
The Washington Commanders are coming back to Northwest Stadium for a primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are three keys to securing a win.
Practice notes | Commanders plan to 'lean in' on utilizing Austin Ekeler
The Commanders need a new workhorse running back with Jacory Croskey-Merritt on Injured Reserve, and Ekeler's teammates see the same player who was a potent piece of their offense from 2024.
Commanders vs. Eagles Week 8 injury report
The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles
Practice notes | Commanders target key issues during bye week
The Washington Commanders did not play anyone last weekend, but that does not mean they were idle with their time off.
Commanders place Terry McLaurin on IR, Jer'Zhan Newton returns to practice
The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Wednesday.
Commanders vs. Eagles preview | A primetime division battle
The Washington Commanders are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
Antonio Williams poised for bigger role in Commanders' offense
The Commanders plan to lean on their depth to replace Terry McLaurin's production, and Quinn believes rookie Antonio Williams is ready for more responsibility.