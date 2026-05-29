Whether he's inside or outside, Mike Sainristil just wants to make plays

But the Commanders also needed help on the outside, and that became more apparent as the season wore on and injuries started to pile up. They were forced to bump Sainristil to the outside, and despite his 5-10, 182-pound frame, his competitiveness and knowledge of the scheme helped him hold his own against some of the division's best receivers like A.J. Brown and CeeDee Lamb. Sainristil finished the year with 93 tackles, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions, and there was a case to be made that Sainristil should remain on the outside rather than return to the slot.

Instead, the Commanders chose to stick with their original plan of playing Sainristil in the slot. Marshon Lattimore, who they acquired from the New Orleans Saints, was expected to be more comfortable in the system with a full offseason of experience under him, and they drafted Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos in the second round. What's more, Sainristil's quickness, intelligence and ability to make plays still made him an ideal fit for the slot.

Injuries once again became an issue, as both Lattimore and Amos went on season-ending Injured Reserve, and Sainristil was moved back outside to cover the losses. Sainristil's performance was more uneven in 2025 -- he gave up more catches, yards and touchdowns compared to 2024 -- but his ball skills and knack for creating turnovers didn't take a dip. He led the team with four interceptions and only had two fewer pass breakups.

Sainristil's track record thus far makes him a fit for both inside and outside, which ironically could make him a fit for Jones' scheme, which will adopt much of Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores' philosophies on using multiple fronts to create confusion for offenses. Jones has a similar belief, saying during his introductory press conference that good defense is more about putting players in position to make plays as opposed to having them line up in specific spots on the field.

That's why Jones is having his players learn the defense in a general sense as opposed to specific positions.