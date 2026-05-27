OTA notebook | Jayden Daniels had strong practice in new offense

-- It looks like Daniels and tight end Chig Okonkwo are forming a nice bond on the field. Daniels connected with Okonkwo multiple times during the practice, including two passes during two-minute drills to close out the day. Daniels likes getting his tight ends involved in the passing game and had success doing so with Zach Ertz during the first two seasons of his career. Now, he has a new, younger weapon in Okonkwo, who is ready for a larger role in the scheme.

-- Cornerback Mike Sainristil said it's been fun learning Daronte Jones' system, and everyone has focused on learning the defense from a general standpoint because of the versatility the scheme requires. This could be particularly true for Sainristil, who has experience playing in the slot and perimeter. Sainristil said they have not given him any indication about where he will play in his third season, but he isn't concerned about that. Right now, his main focus is on learning the defense as much as possible because he believes he can make plays regardless of where they put him.

-- There is a kicker competition brewing on the Commanders' roster, and undrafted free agent Drew Stevens got off to a strong start. He hit all five of his field goals, including a 53-yarder at the end of the special teams period.

-- Finally, the Commanders made several changes to their defensive personnel with players like Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson and Leo Chenal joining the unit. It can be difficult to judge exactly how good a defense is coming along in the summer because of how little contact is allowed during practice at this point, but it sounds like defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is a fan of what he sees. Just take a look at what he said for yourself.