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3 things to watch during Commanders OTAs

May 26, 2026 at 12:28 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders are beginning Phase 3 of their offseason workout program this week with OTAs that will feature both the veterans and rookie class on the field at the same time. Here are three things to keep an eye on during Wednesday's practice.

1. Jayden Daniels in a new offense.

Yes, the Commanders and David Blough are still in the early stages of installing their new offense, and no, the team isn't going to show much of anything that it will run during the season. However, that doesn't mean there will be a lack of things to learn from that side of the ball. Not only will it be the first time we've seen Daniels lead an offense since the Commanders' game against the Minnesota Vikings, but it will be in an entirely new scheme with new responsibilities. And that's going to be interesting.

Here's one thing we do know about Blough's system: Daniels is going to be under center more frequently than at any other point in his playing career. Blough and head coach Dan Quinn are excited about this addition, with both saying that it will add a dimension to the run game and play-action. On paper, this makes sense for the Commanders' offense; they had the fourth-best rushing offense in football last year, and Daniels' ability to make throws on the move makes him a good fit for the role.

But Daniels has not operated much under center aside from a handful of plays at the professional and college levels, so it might take some time for him to adjust and get the footwork down. Fortunately, that's what this time of the offseason is for, and Daniels has the work ethic to get acclimated to being under center more often.

It will be interesting to see how Blough uses personnel groupings compared to last year's offense under Kliff Kingsbury. There was a glimpse of that during the open rookie minicamp practice, when there were multiple tight end sets during 11-on-11 drills. Blough's offense, which can be traced back to Chicago Bears' head coach Ben Johnson's scheme, uses more motion -- a significant departure from last year's offense -- to get players open. Players like Terry McLaurin, Antonio Williams and Chig Okonkwo all thrive when put in motion, so the new scheme could be a good fit for their skill sets.

The Commanders won't reveal their full hand with dozens of reporters on the sideline, but the practice should provide a good baseline for how much they plan to use things like motion and lining up under center going forward.

2. Daronte Jones' new defense.

The Commanders' defense might be even more intriguing than the offense because of all the new faces learning a new scheme. There are high expectations for the unit under defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, and if all the pieces fit correctly, it could make for a markedly improved group.

Jones' defense, which will likely rely heavily on Brian Flores' scheme for inspiration, will lean heavily on its front's ability to create havoc and confusion at the line of scrimmage through blitzes, stunts and twists. The Commanders spent both draft capital and money in the offseason to make that a reality, as K'Lavon Chaisson and Odafe Oweh are expected to be the team's top pass rushers. They'll also try to shore up their run game with players like Tim Settle Jr., Deatrich Wise and Charles Omenihu, all three of whom are known for stopping up running lanes and setting edges.

The Commanders' linebackers have also gone through a major overhaul, and while it won't be full speed, it will be the first time we get to see No. 7 overall pick Sonny Styles, Leo Chenal and Frankie Luvu on the field together. All three players are known for the athleticism and ability to make plays in space, and this is particularly true for Styles, who had some of the best testing numbers for a linebacker in combine history. Styles, Luvu and Chenal have varying degrees of position flexibility, giving Jones three playmakers to move around the field.

The Commanders' secondary is not as deep as their front, but that might be an intentional move. The Vikings don't rotate their cornerbacks as often as other teams, and if that's any indication of how Jones will run Washington's defense, then we could see a lot more of Mike Sainristil and Trey Amos, who are penciled in as the starting cornerbacks. Jones has worked with several other defensive play callers in the past, so Wednesday's practice could offer a glimpse into how he likes to use his personnel and how often he wants fresh faces at certain positions.

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PHOTOS | In the lab for OTAs

The Washington Commanders were back on the field to continue Phase 2 of their offseason workout program. Check out the top photos from the practice.

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3. Emerging faces in the receiver room.

There's still time for the Commanders to add players before the season, but outside of some major addition, the group of receivers the Commanders have will be what they roll with when they kick things off against the Philadelphia Eagles in September. That's not an indictment of the personnel, but it does mean that several players will need to step up in the coming months.

The Commanders do have receivers who could develop into strong contributors. Williams, the No. 71 overall pick, is one of the top candidates. Williams has gotten strong reviews so far this offseason for his maturity, route running ability and quickness. Those are the traits that Washington hoped it would get when they drafted Williams over the perceived "best available" players at the position. It might be beyond Williams' reach to be the No. 2 option opposite McLaurin, but if he can be a versatile, reliable player, then he can help raise the group's ceiling.

Other players in the room have a bigger sample size but still need to develop. Treylon Burks had an impressive one-handed touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos but needs to prove he can be a consistent starter. Christian McCaffrey is coming back from a collarbone injury but did show signs of growth early last season. Jaylin Lane proved himself as a punt returner but needs to find more ways to contribute on offense. Dyami Brown is back after spending a season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and can be a deep threat, but like Burks, he needs to show he can be more consistent.

Theoretically, the Commanders have a better room compared to last season that could be even more impressive if players step up. But like so many other aspects of the roster, the receivers need to put meaningful results on the field to instill more confidence.

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