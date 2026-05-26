3 things to watch during Commanders OTAs

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders are beginning Phase 3 of their offseason workout program this week with OTAs that will feature both the veterans and rookie class on the field at the same time. Here are three things to keep an eye on during Wednesday's practice.

1. Jayden Daniels in a new offense.

Yes, the Commanders and David Blough are still in the early stages of installing their new offense, and no, the team isn't going to show much of anything that it will run during the season. However, that doesn't mean there will be a lack of things to learn from that side of the ball. Not only will it be the first time we've seen Daniels lead an offense since the Commanders' game against the Minnesota Vikings, but it will be in an entirely new scheme with new responsibilities. And that's going to be interesting.

Here's one thing we do know about Blough's system: Daniels is going to be under center more frequently than at any other point in his playing career. Blough and head coach Dan Quinn are excited about this addition, with both saying that it will add a dimension to the run game and play-action. On paper, this makes sense for the Commanders' offense; they had the fourth-best rushing offense in football last year, and Daniels' ability to make throws on the move makes him a good fit for the role.

But Daniels has not operated much under center aside from a handful of plays at the professional and college levels, so it might take some time for him to adjust and get the footwork down. Fortunately, that's what this time of the offseason is for, and Daniels has the work ethic to get acclimated to being under center more often.

It will be interesting to see how Blough uses personnel groupings compared to last year's offense under Kliff Kingsbury. There was a glimpse of that during the open rookie minicamp practice, when there were multiple tight end sets during 11-on-11 drills. Blough's offense, which can be traced back to Chicago Bears' head coach Ben Johnson's scheme, uses more motion -- a significant departure from last year's offense -- to get players open. Players like Terry McLaurin, Antonio Williams and Chig Okonkwo all thrive when put in motion, so the new scheme could be a good fit for their skill sets.