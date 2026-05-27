Shawn Springs wants to see competition in Commanders' RB room

It seems as though the Washington Commanders have a bit of a logjam at the running back position.

Washington has six players in the room heading into Phase 3 of the offseason workout program. Jacory Croskey-Merritt seems to be positioned at the top of the depth chart, but he and the rest of his teammates will try to earn their spots over the next few months. Not all of them will make the initial 53-man roster, and at this point, it's not completely clear who will be active when the Commanders play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

Former Washington cornerback Shawn Springs provided the perfect answer for how the Commanders can sort things out on the most recent episode of "Get Loud."

"It's called competition," Springs told co-host Michael Jenkins. "When you wanna have a good team, you have to build depth."

The Commanders, who will use an offensive system that depends on a more balanced running attack, used part of their free agency and draft capital to overhaul the running back position around Croskey-Merritt -- a former seventh-round pick that led the team with 805 yards on 175 carries in 2025. They brought in Rachaad White to be a third-down pass-catcher and drafted Kaytron Allen in the sixth round as their potential short-yardage option. Jerome Ford and Jeremy McNichols both bring veteran experience to the room and will compete for a spot on the active roster.

The Commanders have multiple players who could fit every role, and that's where the competition comes in. McNichols might be the oldest player in the room, but he's found ways to be productive in his two seasons with the team. He's been a reliable third-down option and can get tough yardage when necessary. Ford was not used much in 2025 but has a track record of being a starting-caliber player with the Cleveland Browns. Allen is only a rookie, but he's been praised by Washington's staff for his style and potential.

Springs said having these players battle for a spot is exactly what the Commanders should want.

"You like to see that it's gonna be a tough decision," Springs said. "These guys are gonna have to earn it during camp. Every day at practice, they're getting graded ... They built that room to get the best players on the field."

Springs likes the versatility the Commanders have at running back, but part of how players can separate themselves is showing they can do more outside of their skill sets. Croskey-Merritt will need to show improvement in pass protection; White might need to be on the field for short-yardage plays; and Allen must prove that he can catch the ball out of the backfield.

"You have to be strong where you have to be strong," Springs said. "We shall see."

The Commanders used their running backs more than most teams last season. They ranked ninth in total rushing attempts and fourth in total yards with 4.7 yards per attempt. That is only going to increase under new offensive coordinator David Blough, and if the Commanders want to breathe new life into their offense and return to playoff contention, they have to make sure their running back position is as deep and talented as possible.