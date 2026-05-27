Wake Up Washington | Time to kick off Phase 3

- A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 27, 2025.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- 3 things to watch during Commanders OTAs
- Sonny Styles explains position switch from safety to 1st-round caliber linebacker
- Stafford, Virginia natives Michelle Boateng and Chris Hicks relish “surreal” Bill Walsh Fellowship opportunity
- Question of the week: What are the 'must-watch' games of Washington's season?
- Terry McLaurin loves David Blough's new offense
- Kaytron Allen eager to compete for role in Commanders' backfield
Top Videos
Top Photos
Bill (Croskey-Merritt) the Science Guy was in the lab to help the Washington Commanders reveal the 2026 schedule. Take a look at the best shots from behind the scenes.
Check out the top photos from the last rookie minicamp practice
The Washington Commanders took the field for another week of their offseason workout program. Check out the top photos from the work they put in.
Check out the top photos from the first rookie minicamp practice
The Commanders' 2026 draft picks and UDFAs showed up excited and ready for rookie minicamp
The Commanders, highlighted by Major Tuddy and Washington Legends, brought the party to the DCIAA Girls Flag Championship at Eastern High School. The Coolidge Lady Colts lifted the trophy for the second year in a row, completing an undefeated season.
Fans went wild for Bruno Mars during two sold-out nights at Northwest Stadium
Representatives from the Commanders, including Team President Mark Clouse and Washington Legend Doug Williams, were on-site to celebrate the re-opening of Ben's Chili Bowl at its iconic, original U Street NW location.