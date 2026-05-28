Jayden Daniels shows comfort, confidence working under center

Getting Daniels more snaps under center was one of the first -- and only -- things Blough and Quinn revealed about the Commanders' new offense. They wanted to give the team more options in the running game and a play-action passing game that presented more challenges for defenses. The hope, Quinn said before practice on Wednesday, was that the offense would be more efficient and generate more explosive plays, but the changes could also help elevate Daniels and his career.

Daniels, who worked primarily in the shotgun and pistol formations during his first two NFL seasons, only took 32 snaps and attempted 18 passes under center in that span. Quinn promised reporters attending practice that they would see Daniels under center more often, and that ended up being true. Daniels still lined up in shotgun, but there was more of an emphasis on getting him under center, particularly play-action and run drills.

Quinn said "we just need reps and time on task" for Daniels to get more comfortable, but Daniels already seemed like playing under center wasn't a big change for him. He connected with wideout Treylon Burks near the sideline for a long completion after faking a handoff during play-action drills and later did the same thing with Terry McLaurin a few plays later. Daniels' mobility and athleticism were highlighted whenever he had to roll out to make a throw, but so was his tendency to keep his eyes downfield to survey his options.

Daniels brushed any perceived difficulty with playing under center.