'Talent top to bottom': Commanders confident in new-look D-line room

The higher level of talent has also brought more competition. That's the way Omenihu and the rest of the Commanders' defensive line wants it.

"The standard is, 'We all gotta eat,'" Omenihu said. "We all gotta be dogs, so when you have that, you can never let small details slide, and the guy next to you won't allow it to slide. It just elevates your game. When you have all those together in a unit, everybody looks good."

The results at this point in the offseason have, in fact, been good, according to Kinlaw. He said the group looked "damn fast" during last Wednesday's practice, which should please Peters and head coach Dan Quinn since that was one of their offseason goals.

"It's good to see these guys working their tails off, for sure," Kinlaw said.

The Commanders might have finished the 2025 season in the top 15 in terms of sacks generated, but they struggled to put consistent pressure on quarterbacks and gave them more time to throw than almost any group in the league. That leaves a bad taste in Kinlaw and the rest of the defensive line's mouths, but they aren't changing their approach or their intensity in practice. They're all still working as hard as they can to improve the numbers they had last season.

And now, it looks like they have the tools to do it.