Sonny Styles explains position switch from safety to 1st-round caliber lnebacker

In many ways, Styles' experience at safety has helped him play closer to the line of scrimmage. He broke records for his position at the combine in February, recording a 4.46 40-yard dash time with a 43.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot-2 broad jump. It's rare to find linebackers with that kind of athletic profile, and to drive that point home further, his Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.99 ranks fourth out of nearly 3,500 linebackers graded from 1987.

That didn't mean that Styles could simply walk into the Buckeyes' linebacker room and be a dominant player. There was an adjustment period, particularly with how much faster his reaction time needed to be while working closer to the line of scrimmage. He was used to playing 10-12 yards away from the ball, so he had more time to correct himself. That distance was cut in half at the linebacker position, and he also had to fight off more blocks to make plays.

"I think when you're playing linebacker, it's just instinctual," Styles said. "You can't play like a robot and try to calculate every move. I think you just gotta feel it."

Styles got more comfortable at the position with every rep, but he credits Ohio State linebackers coach James Laurinaitis and his father, Lorenzo Styles, with helping speed up that development. Laurinaitis, a former second-round pick by the Rams, spent eight years in the NFL before becoming a coach, while Lorenzo was a third-round pick in 1995 and spent six seasons with the Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

Styles said his dad has "his own stuff going on," but Lorenzo had always found time to support his son. He instilled the importance of outworking his competition in Sonny from an early age, telling him that he needed to do the "unrequired work" to separate himself from every other young player with NFL aspirations. When Lorenzo learned that Sonny was switching from safety to linebacker, he would come to the Buckeyes' facility so they could watch film together and break down the finer points of the position, from his pad level to what he called "block destruction."