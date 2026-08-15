5 takeaways from Washington's 20-7 win over the Dolphins

4. The offense got moving after a rough start.

Like the defense, the Commanders' offense got off to a rocky start in the first quarter while going against the Dolphins' starters. Marcus Mariota left the game early with an injury, forcing Sam Hartman on the field a bit earlier than expected. His first two drives did not go as planned; the offense was forced to punt after moving 27 yards, and he threw an interception at the Dolphins' 3-yard line to end the first quarter.

After that, however, the offense found some momentum, and Hartman can at least be partially credited for that success. He completed a pass to Van Jefferson that put the Commanders in field goal range, and later, he completed all three of his pass attempts on a seven-play touchdown drive.

Hartman was at his best on the following drive, which also ended in the end zone. He scrambled for a first down on a third-and-4 and connected with Jaylin Lane on passes of eight and 17 yards. The second pass to Lane moved the Commanders to the 4-yard line, and Kaytron Allen ended the drive with the score three plays later.