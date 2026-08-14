Intense preparation and collection of diverse experiences help Commanders PA announcer Mark Fratto rise to 2026 FIFA World Cup occasion

No matter who was playing or the stakes on the day, Fratto went into every game with the same mindset and care. That meant nailing down the pronunciation for every player, coach, official, dignity, legend, anyone who was in attendance. He never lost sight of what appearing in a World Cup could mean for someone on a given day. Going through the motions was not an option in his mind.

"I had the goal of trying to be as authentic as possible in the way that I delivered all of the name pronunciations for all the different competitors from all the different countries. That was important to me, because I knew that there are fans that are coming there to support their teams, and I wanted them to feel at home, and I wanted to deliver for them a truly authentic experience," Fratto said. "You never know when it's somebody's first World Cup or somebody's last World Cup. For players and for fans that have dreamed their entire lives of being in those moments, you want to be able to rise to the occasion for them."

Being at a World Cup is one level of a precious, rare experience, but a World Cup final is another thing entirely. Fratto is used to his workdays being long and starting early, but the weekend of July 19 came with a relatively last-minute issue to work through. Poor air quality due to the Canadian wildfires forced certain stadium checks and rehearsals to take place on the morning of the final rather than the scheduled day before, which meant Fratto and others were at MetLife nine hours before kickoff.

A large chunk of that for Fratto was filled with logistics and details, making sure everything was squared away on the technical side and running through his parts. However, the emotion of it all didn't escape him. There were moments where reality -- the fact that he was the PA announcer for a World Cup final -- hit before kickoff.

"We did a pregame tribute to Leo Messi and him being one of the all-time World Cup top scorers. That kind of set the table about an hour and fifteen minutes before first kick," Fratto said. "If you had any doubt where you were, there you are doing a Messi career achievement announcement into a video celebrating who could be the greatest soccer player of all time and one of the best athletes the world has ever seen."

Every sport, because of its inherent structure and flow, presents specific tests and rewards for a PA announcer. For soccer, that looks like figuring out how to stay with the tension and longer periods without the intense outpour of emotion that comes with a team scoring.