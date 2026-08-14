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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Dolphins, preseason Week 1

Aug 14, 2026 at 05:17 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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The Washington Commanders are kicking off the preseason with a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Check out this game blog for stats, highlights and updates throughout the game.

7 p.m.

And we are back! The Washington Commanders just took the field for their preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins looking to show the progress they have made in training camp. There are a lot of debuts happening tonight between new offensive and defensive coordinators, free agent acquisitions and draft picks. We'll see which unit starts the night, but either way, it's good to be back at Northwest Stadium watching a football game.

7:07 p.m.

Here we go. The Commanders have won the toss and will defer. Miami receives. We get to see how this new-look defense will perform, albeit with most of the starters sitting out.

7:20

Touchdown Miami. Achane punches it in from a yard out, capping off a 14-play, 93-yard drive. Miami had most of its starters in the game against Washington's backups. There were some good and negative moments from the Commanders. They hustled to the ball, but Malik Washington got open often and Achane found success in the middle of the defensive front.

7:26 p.m.

Big third down catch by Dyami Brown and a great ball by Mariota. The Commanders are now on the Dolphins' side of the 50.

7:27 p.m.

Marcus Mariota is now getting looked at by trainers after handing the ball off to Kaytron Allen. Sam Hartman is now in at quarterback.

7:34 p.m.

It's time for the defense to respond after the long drive they gave up to the Dolphins' starters. It's off to a good start so far after Quinn Ewers pass is incomplete.

7:40 p.m.

The Dolphins got to the Commanders' side of the 50, but the defense held firm. Jer'Zhan Newton and Ricky Barber combined for the sack on Ewers to give the Commanders the ball back with good field position.

7:46 p.m.

The Commanders ended the quarter on a sour note with an interception from Sam Hartman. It does feel like the Commanders can get some positive momentum on offense, but there have been a lot of self-inflicted errors.

7:51 p.m.

INTERCEPTION! Quan Martin grabs the pass from Ewers and sets the Commanders up at the Dolphins' 35-yard line.

7:58 p.m.

After that sack, the field goal unit is coming out. It's Jake Moody up first. It's good after being doinked in, and it's 7-3 still in Miami's favor. Once again, the Commanders' offense did show some good things. Robert Henry Jr. ran hard, and Van Jefferson showed off his route running nuance to get them inside the 5-yard line. However, they stalled with Hartman nearly throwing a second interception.

8:12 p.m.

The Commanders have the lead after a seven-play, 68-yard touchdown drive, most of which came from Robert Henry Jr. The undrafted rookie provided the offense with a jolt and found the edge of the defense on a 22-yard touchdown. Matt Gulbin also deserves some credit for the reach block to set up the play.

8:29 p.m.

That's a Fatman touchdown! He punches it in from one-yard out, and it's 17-7 Commanders. The running backs have looked really good tonight. They're at 112 yards so far.

8:29 p.m.

Hartman had a rough start, but he's looked good on the past two drives. So far, he's 8-of-14 for 80 yards with some nice throws to Van Jefferson and Jaylin Lane.

8:48 p.m.

The Commanders start the second half with a three-and-out. The punt team is on the field.

8:53 p.m.

And now the Miami punt team is on the field. A 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty knocked them back. Percy Butler nearly got the defense's second pick of the night.

8:58 p.m.

Antonio Williams with his first catch of the night goes for 16 yards. Nice to see the rookie get some work. Also, Athan Kaliakmanis is in at quarterback.

9:07 p.m.

Cam Miller is now in at quarterback for the Dolphins, and his first drive ends with a three-and-out. The Commanders had good coverage on third down to force the incompletion.

9:16 p.m.

The Dolphins are punting again, and there were some nice second-effort plays made by the Commanders. Quentin Moore saved what would have been a long punt return, and Kain Medrano had a nice pass breakup to force third down.

9:45 p.m.

Interception! It's Ale Kaho with the second pick.

9:54 p.m.

Another interception! This time, it was Malik Spencer with the pick.

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