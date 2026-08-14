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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Dolphins | How to watch, listen, stream

Aug 14, 2026 at 11:16 AM
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Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders will begin the preseason with a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.

QUICK FACTS

  • Last year, the Commanders finished 0-3 in the preseason.
  • The Commanders are 5-10 against the Dolphins in the regular season.
  • The Commanders last played the Dolphins in preseason leading up to the 2024 season and lost 13-6.

WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

The Commanders preseason broadcast for Week 1 will air on WUSA9 at 7 p.m. **The game can also be aired on the team website and app.**

PHOTOS | Best of Washington's joint practice with Miami

The Washington Commanders hosted the Miami Dolphins for a joint practice ahead of their matchup on Friday. Check out the best photos from the day.

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HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join Hall of Famer John Riggins and Dan Hellie as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

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