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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders release 2026 Week 2 depth chart

Sep 16, 2026 at 11:36 AM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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Kourtney Carroll

The Washington Commanders have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

OFFENSE

PositionFirstSecondThird
WRTerry McLaurinTrelon Burks
LTBrandon ColemanAndrew Wylie
LGChris PaulTanoa Togiai
CNick AllegrettiMatt Gulbin
RGSam CosmiTanoa Togiai
RTJosh Conerly Jr.Andrew Wylie
TEChig OkonkwoBen Sinnott
TEJohn BatesColson Yankoff
WRStefon DiggsJaylin Lane
WRDyami BrownAntonio WilliamsLuke McCaffrey
QBJayden DanielsMarcus MariotaAthan Kaliakmanis
RBJacory Croskey-MerrittRachaad WhiteKaytron Allen

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DEFENSE

PositionFirstSecondThird
DLDaron PayneRicky Barber
DLTim Settle Jr.Shy Tuttle
DLJavon KinlawCharles Omenihu
OLBOdafe OwehJoshua Josephs
LBSonny StylesLeo Chenal
LBFrankie LuvuJordan MageeKain Medrano
OLBK'Lavon ChaissonDorance ArmstrongJavontae Jean-Baptiste
CBAmik RobertsonRasul Douglas
CBMike SainristilFabian Moreau
SSNick CrossTyler Owens
FSJeremy ReavesQuan MartinPercy Butler

SPECIAL TEAMS

PositionFirstSecondThird
PTress Way
KDrew Stevens
HTress Way
LSTyler Ott
KRLuke McCaffreyJaylin LaneDyami Brown
PRJaylin LaneLuke McCaffreyTreylon Burks

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