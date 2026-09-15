Tyler Owens receives praise for viral special teams play vs. Eagles

Owens said J.J. Watt's analysis of the play is what truly "opened my eyes" to how it resonated with people. Watt called it "legitimately one of the greatest football plays I've ever seen," adding that he believes every coach in the country will be showing the play to their team.

Quinn believes plays like that are just who Owens is when he steps on the field.

"He might not be the fastest player of that, but he's kind of just demonstrating a willingness to go finish," Quinn said. "I think that's where it starts."

It's fitting, Owens said, that he won the "angry runs" scepter this week, because he actually was angry on the play.

"The play before, I was actually telling the ref, 'Watch the jammers, because they were holding me real bad,'" Owens said.

For what it's worth, it didn't seem to faze Owens as he ripped through blockers on his way to the play. That kind of mentality is exactly what Quinn wants to see from all the Commanders' special teams players.

"I'm gonna fight my way through it anyway and not be deterred by that," Quinn said. "I think that's the secret, the secret sauce in finding those guys."

And even though Quinn has come to expect plays like that from Owens, it doesn't diminish how special the play was to witness.