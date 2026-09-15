Tyler Owens receives praise for viral special teams play vs. Eagles

Technically, the "angry runs" award that "Good Morning Football's" Kyle Brandt gives out each week is only meant for one position. Brandt finds the running back who runs the hardest and -- you guessed it -- the angriest and gives them a little extra praise for their effort. As if that wasn't enough, he even carries a scepter during the segment.
There has been room for exceptions over the years, though, and when a special teams player runs through multiple blockers on his way to leveling a punt returner, that certainly qualifies for the award.
But Tyler Owen's play during the Washington Commanders' season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles didn't just catch Brandt's attention. The play has gone viral on social media over the past few days, not just for the way Owens finished the play by slamming Eagles returner Britain Covey to the ground, but also because of the effort he put on display, which has become one of his most appreciated traits by Washington's coaches and players.
"He's a guy whose speed and strain is always there, but to see that one come together, it was just awesome," head coach Dan Quinn said of Owens.
Owens' special teams abilities are not revelations for the Commanders or their fans. He fought for a roster spot as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2024 and won a spot on the 53-man roster, mostly because of his knack for making plays for the unit in practice and preseason games. He also happens to have a unique physical and athletic profile, standing at 6-foot-2 with a 213-pound frame. He recorded a 12-foot-2 broad jump -- the best at the NFL combine that year -- with a 41-inch vertical.
While Owens' physical features stand out, the same could not be said for his demeanor. He gave one word when general manager Adam Peters praised his efforts for making the roster back in 2024: "cool." It's the same attitude he's had when looking back on the play. When Quinn told him how impressed he was, his response was, "Oh, thanks, man. That's what I do."
"I didn't really think it was that crazy," Owens told Brandt.
Most people who have seen the play don't agree with Owens' assessment. Michael Irvin said Owens has earned more time on defense because of his effort. Pat McAfee said Owens was "everything you would want as a special teamer, as a teammate." Former head coach Rex Ryan praised the show on "Get Up!" and said, "That's what you want! … It's about never stopping. It's about putting it all on the line. That's what he did." There's even a deepfake of Owens as the Incredible Hulk, for anyone interested in that form of entertainment.
Owens said J.J. Watt's analysis of the play is what truly "opened my eyes" to how it resonated with people. Watt called it "legitimately one of the greatest football plays I've ever seen," adding that he believes every coach in the country will be showing the play to their team.
Quinn believes plays like that are just who Owens is when he steps on the field.
"He might not be the fastest player of that, but he's kind of just demonstrating a willingness to go finish," Quinn said. "I think that's where it starts."
It's fitting, Owens said, that he won the "angry runs" scepter this week, because he actually was angry on the play.
"The play before, I was actually telling the ref, 'Watch the jammers, because they were holding me real bad,'" Owens said.
For what it's worth, it didn't seem to faze Owens as he ripped through blockers on his way to the play. That kind of mentality is exactly what Quinn wants to see from all the Commanders' special teams players.
"I'm gonna fight my way through it anyway and not be deterred by that," Quinn said. "I think that's the secret, the secret sauce in finding those guys."
And even though Quinn has come to expect plays like that from Owens, it doesn't diminish how special the play was to witness.
"It was one of my favorite plays in a long time on special teams for sure," he said.