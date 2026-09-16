Commanders unveil first look at new stadium seating bowl

The Washington Commanders and global design firm HKS are releasing the first renderings of the new stadium's seating bowl. Inspired by the iconic RFK Stadium, these renderings bridge past and present by showcasing the team's focus on recreating the loud, intense, and intimate atmosphere that defined the franchise's championship era through a continuous, unified bowl. The new stadium will pay tribute to the history of the team while leveraging the latest technology and innovation to deliver unmatched live event experiences across all levels.

"Our vision for the new stadium is to create a world-class venue that honors the legacy of RFK while setting a new standard for the fan experience," said team president Mark Clouse. "Every aspect of the design is intended to amplify the energy and intensity of the crowd, create an immersive shared viewing experience, and bring fans closer to the action. Through innovative technology and acoustics designed to maximize crowd energy, the stadium will deliver one of the loudest environments in sports while reflecting the character and pride of the District."