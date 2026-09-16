Commanders vs. Cowboys preview | Another early division test

The Washington Commanders will go on the road again for Week 2 to play the Dallas Cowboys. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Sept. 20
Time: 4:25 p.m.
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
WATCH: FOX
- Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)
- Tom Brady (analyst)
- Erin Andrews (sideline)
- Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
RADIO:
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Logan Paulsen (sideline)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**
QUICK HITS
- Washington is 18-44-2 against the Cowboys on the road and 47-81-2 all-time.
- Week 2 is the earliest Washington will travel to Dallas since 2006 when the teams also played in Week 2.
- Week 2 is the earliest Washington has faced Dallas since 2019 when the teams also played in Week 2.
- This is the sixth time that Washington and Dallas will play in a Week 2 matchup.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Dan Quinn (3rd in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator David Blough (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Larry Izzo (3rd)
Dallas:
- Head coach Brian Schottenheimer (4th in Dallas)
- Offensive coordinator Klayton Adams (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Christian Parker (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen (2nd)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Jayden Daniels (164)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jayden Daniels (2)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (63)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (1)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Antonio Williams (64)
- Receiving TDs -- WRs Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams (2)
- Tackles -- S Nick Cross (8)
- Sacks -- LBs Sonny Styles, Frankie Luvu and Odafe Oweh (1)
- Interceptions -- N/A
Dallas:
- Passing Yards -- QB Dak Prescott (175)
- Passing TDs -- QB Dake Prescott (2)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Javonte Williams (41)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Javonte Williams (1)
- Receiving Yards -- WR CeeDee Lamb (44)
- Receiving TDs -- WR CeeDee Lamb and RB Javonte Williams (1)
- Tackles -- LB Donovan Ezeiruaku (10)
- Sacks -- S Caleb Downs (1)
- Interceptions -- N/A
Check out the top shots of the Washington Commanders during their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 17th (295 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 20th (22 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 26th (163 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-6th (1)
- Rushing offense -- 9th (132 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- T-17th (33.33%)
- Total defense -- 17th (318 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 16th (24 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 12th (182 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-8th (3)
- Rushing defense -- 25th (136 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- T-19th (42.86%)
- Time of possession -- 12th (33:32)
- Turnover differential -- T-14th (0)
Dallas:
- Total offense -- 28th (244)
- Scoring offense -- 22nd (20)
- Passing offense -- 22nd (175 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-1st (0)
- Rushing offense -- 28th (69 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 2nd (72.73%)
- Total defense -- 26th (394 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 21st (28 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 22nd (229 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-14th (2)
- Rushing defense -- T-27th (165 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 32nd (81.82%)
- Time of possession -- 30th (23:20)
- Turnover differential -- T-14th (0)