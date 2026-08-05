'Elite' communications skills have helped Jeremy Reaves stand out in camp

Washington safety Jeremy Reaves once had a coach who said, "You're the master of one or you're the master of none." Making the most impact, the dictum suggests, comes from nailing down what you're particularly strong in and not trying to meet the strengths of everybody around you.
Heading into Year 9, Reaves has a clear sense of what he is a master of.
"I don't have the Sonny Styles stature," Reaves said with a laugh. "The game has to come to me in a different way, so I take on the mental side of it. So that's kind of always been my game. I own that. I master that."
Reaves is known around the league as being a special teams ace, but the 2022 Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro has had a few extra defensive snaps added to his workload in this year's training camp. He's become a consistent contributor during 11-on-11 drills and even worked his way into the rotation with the starters.
The Commanders have gladly given him more opportunities, and the reasoning is simple: he's earned it, and the Washington Commanders want to get their most talented players on the field as much as possible.
"He's got very high standards about how he wants to go," head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday. "So, in that space, he's very much in the mix from a defensive standpoint."
Reaves, an undrafted free agent who originally signed with Washington in 2018, has one of the more interesting stories among the players on Washington's roster. He was cut, signed to the practice squad and elevated to the active roster multiple times before earning a spot on the initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2022 season. It was during that season that he earned First Team All-Pro honors and a trip to the Pro Bowl for ranking third in the league in special teams tackles (17).
Reaves hasn't gotten complacent, and in a season where the entire defensive unit is learning a new system, his strengths have seen him rise above others. For Quinn and his staff, it was an easy decision for them to give him more work.
"His communication skills are elite as a ballplayer, as a teammate, on the field and off," Quinn said. "He sets incredible standards for effort and speed."
Those skills appear to be even more useful in the Commanders' new defensive scheme. Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones uses a comprehensive but complex system that relies on the players to communicate on the field, particularly among the linebackers and safeties. Because of that, Jones has placed a priority on using players who excel at relaying information and getting their teammates on the same page. Reaves has stepped up to help fill that role, and Quinn said it's "a big deal" for Reaves to take advantage of that.
"He's [Reaves] got very high standards about how he wants to go," Quinn added, "So, in that space, he's very much in the mix from a defensive standpoint ... He's always had unique leadership communication qualities. So, it's nice to see that, you know, coming out on the defensive side as well."
A potential role change or more snaps in 2026 won't change anything in the mind of Reaves. He still plans on being the same master every time he steps on the field.
"I'm just trying to show up with these guys every day and be a great teammate and show up for them every day consistent," Reaves said. "Knowing that when we walk down here every day, no matter how the weather is or how I'm feeling, they're going to get the same person every day."
Fortunately for the Commanders, not only is Reaves still around, but he's become an integral piece of their success. The Commanders are looking to maximize his impact in any way possible. It also serves as a reminder to the rest of the roster that having the right work ethic and mindset can lead to positive things on the field.
"We could use a hell of a lot more of Jeremy Reaves," Quinn said, and the veteran has shown that's never a bad thing.
"He's just a remarkable teammate [and] player," Quinn said. "And so, yeah, he's definitely making his presence felt on defense more so than maybe he has in the previous two years."