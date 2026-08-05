'Elite' communications skills have helped Jeremy Reaves stand out in camp

Reaves, an undrafted free agent who originally signed with Washington in 2018, has one of the more interesting stories among the players on Washington's roster. He was cut, signed to the practice squad and elevated to the active roster multiple times before earning a spot on the initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2022 season. It was during that season that he earned First Team All-Pro honors and a trip to the Pro Bowl for ranking third in the league in special teams tackles (17).

Reaves hasn't gotten complacent, and in a season where the entire defensive unit is learning a new system, his strengths have seen him rise above others. For Quinn and his staff, it was an easy decision for them to give him more work.

"His communication skills are elite as a ballplayer, as a teammate, on the field and off," Quinn said. "He sets incredible standards for effort and speed."

Those skills appear to be even more useful in the Commanders' new defensive scheme. Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones uses a comprehensive but complex system that relies on the players to communicate on the field, particularly among the linebackers and safeties. Because of that, Jones has placed a priority on using players who excel at relaying information and getting their teammates on the same page. Reaves has stepped up to help fill that role, and Quinn said it's "a big deal" for Reaves to take advantage of that.