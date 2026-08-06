Stock report | Who are Santana Moss' standouts in Commanders camp?

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders are about a week through training camp, and "Command Center" analyst Santana Moss thinks a few players' stocks have gone up. Here's who he's buying on the roster for 2026.

Stock Up

Odafe Oweh: The stock is about to burst out of this doggone tent. It's so high. I think you look at what we expected from him when he got drafted, and one of the things I love about this game is that it shows you it's not easy to just come in here and be that stud. It makes you work for it. It makes you go through some tough times and some uncharted waters at times to see if you got what it takes. And I think he's shown that. I think he was able to get himself together. He gathered himself, got shipped away and said, "You shipped me away too soon." On the verge of being shipped away, I think that triggered something. I think that triggered that guy to say, "You know what? I don't like the way this feels. I don't like to be not wanted or not appreciated where I was drafted. I have to show this team that they got the right guy." And he did that. He did that so well that he got that pay day.

High-yielding investment

Josh Conerly Jr.: That's a guy I feel like I got him in on the low end. Yeah, we knew he was a first-rounder. He was one of those Nvidia's, meaning, "Let's go out there and get this," because it's gonna pay us dividends in the long haul." And guess what? Over time, when we saw him out there in the market, we were like, "Ahh the water's choppy." He's got this guy; he's got that guy. And then before you know it, he smoothed it out ... That's why I put my money in out the gate.

The dip

Jayden Daniels: Five is one of those stocks that came in high ... By the end of Year 1, people were wondering if they should buy that high, and then he showed you that you should have gotten in ... Then last year happened, and you know what happens in the market. No matter how much potential, no matter how much wealth I was able to get off of you that first time around, you done came back down. That's when people gotta be smart. You gotta buy the dip, and that's why I feel like five...is back at that level that people questioned before. Should we buy? Yeah, you better buy.

Block trade (buying shares in bulk)

Daronte Jones: I feel like the presence of Daronte Jones already has been shown in who we went out there and got up front in the offseason ... It's fitting for what I see in what the secondary should be with us going out there and beefing up all those guys up front. You had guys here that you thought the world of, and then you added fuel to that. You added fuel to the fire.

To the moon