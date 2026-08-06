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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Hail Mail | Kaytron Allen is a bowling ball

Aug 06, 2026 at 04:33 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

We're just over a week into training camp, and there have been some exciting developments surrounding the team. I know you all have questions, and I'm here to answer them as best I can.

Let's get into the questions you all have this week.

@A_Smith_FS: Will JCM operate as the "lead" back? Or will White see a 50/50 split? 
@FantasyTags: What do you think the running back split looks like this season if both JCM & Rachaad stay healthy?

That's an interesting question, and I think there are a few factors at play here.

First, the team is going to tell you that they like all their backs, and they're probably going to take a committee approach. I do believe them when they say this, because after watching all the running backs for the past week, I think it's a really good room with each player providing something different.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt has burst and the ability to make explosive plays; Rachaad White is a fun addition as a pass-catcher; Kaytron Allen is your physical battering ram that can pick up the tough yards; and Jeremy McNichols can do a little of all three. There's also Jerome Ford and Robert Henry Jr., who have flashed, but you can only keep so many players on the roster. I think labeling any player as the lead back right now and giving them most of the carries would somewhat hamstring the position group's potential, because all of these guys can help you in games.

However, I also believe there is a chance for Croskey-Merritt to take a leading role if he keeps showing improvement. I think the Commanders have been pushing him to show that, and to his credit, he has done so over the past week. The Commanders don't just hand jobs to people; rather, they make them earn it. Croskey-Merritt has so much potential, and if he keeps standing out, I could see a world where he is their lead back.

For now, however, I think the running back room will operate as The Avengers rather than Superman and Friends. But if Croskey-Merritt shows he can handle more in the passing game with blocking and catching, he could be the guy moving forward. It really depends on his growth in the next month or so.

@Jessys24: Could the TEs fill that void? Which rookie is standing out the most?

All these are good questions, so let me add a quick blurb on each of them:

  • I think the tight ends could be pretty important in this offense's passing game. Not only are tight ends generally successful in this scheme, but Jayden Daniels also loves involving his tight ends in the game plan. What's more, with how Chig Okonkwo and Colson Yankoff look as pass-catchers, there are some fun possibilities when it comes to getting them in space.
  • It's hard not to pick Sonny Styles here. He looks like he was built in a lab, and he's making plays on a regular basis. He's also incredibly smart and already looks like a pro. I know it's cliche to point out the first-round pick, but hey, the dude's a baller.

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PHOTOS | Day 2 in pads

The Washington Commanders had the pads back on for the second time in three days. Check out the top photos from Wednesday's practice.

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@mini_groot: So far in training camp how would you say Amik Robertson has looked?

First of all, great name, mini_groot. Second, Robertson is a fun player to watch. He's energetic, a good teammate and in the right spots to make plays. He doesn't back down from anyone, which given his size, is an admirable quality. I think that effort alone makes him a good fit for this defense, but he's also consistent and reliable. It would not surprise me if he becomes a fan favorite in the defensive back room.

@bill_skins: Any update on Kaytron Allen?

The dude is a bowling ball. You're really starting to see his skill set shine with the pads on. Yes, he has good vision between the tackles, but with a nickname like Fat Man, you want to see him bully some defensive players to pick up extra yards. He had a really nice run the other day where he bounced off three tacklers before finishing the play in the end zone. That's what people want to see from him. For me, nothing gets me more hyped up than a perfectly executed run play with a running back fighting for extra yards. I expect Allen to do a lot of that this season.

@reedieandzee (Instagram): How is the safety room? Haven't heard much outside of Malik Spencer and Nick Cross?

I think safety is actually one of the deeper position groups on the roster. There are several quality players who could help them, and I think they are going to be more involved than in previous years. Jeremy Reaves is a player who has gotten more defensive snaps recently because of his "elite" communication skills, as head coach Dan Quinn put it. Reaves is always an interesting player because it seems like the coaching staff does want him on defense more often, but he's just so good on special teams that it's hard to take him away from that unit. However, it seems like they're figuring out a good workload for him.

Communication skills are also why Will Harris seems to be a good fit for this defense, but what I've seen the most out of him is his physicality. He's always delivering a big hit on ball carriers, which is fun to see considering we didn't get enough of him in 2025 because of his injury. I also want to throw Quan Martin in here, because I think he's looked solid in camp. He hasn't had a lot of eye-catching plays, but I think he's adapting well to the scheme. The coaches also have high hopes for him and his skill set, and I think he's a better suited for this defense.

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