Hail Mail | Kaytron Allen is a bowling ball

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

We're just over a week into training camp, and there have been some exciting developments surrounding the team. I know you all have questions, and I'm here to answer them as best I can.

Let's get into the questions you all have this week.

@A_Smith_FS: Will JCM operate as the "lead" back? Or will White see a 50/50 split?

@FantasyTags: What do you think the running back split looks like this season if both JCM & Rachaad stay healthy?

That's an interesting question, and I think there are a few factors at play here.

First, the team is going to tell you that they like all their backs, and they're probably going to take a committee approach. I do believe them when they say this, because after watching all the running backs for the past week, I think it's a really good room with each player providing something different.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt has burst and the ability to make explosive plays; Rachaad White is a fun addition as a pass-catcher; Kaytron Allen is your physical battering ram that can pick up the tough yards; and Jeremy McNichols can do a little of all three. There's also Jerome Ford and Robert Henry Jr., who have flashed, but you can only keep so many players on the roster. I think labeling any player as the lead back right now and giving them most of the carries would somewhat hamstring the position group's potential, because all of these guys can help you in games.

However, I also believe there is a chance for Croskey-Merritt to take a leading role if he keeps showing improvement. I think the Commanders have been pushing him to show that, and to his credit, he has done so over the past week. The Commanders don't just hand jobs to people; rather, they make them earn it. Croskey-Merritt has so much potential, and if he keeps standing out, I could see a world where he is their lead back.