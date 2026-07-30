'It's everything for us': Commanders stress improving turnovers to start camp

The Commanders have put creating turnovers as one of their highest priorities since Quinn took over as the head coach, and it was mentioned often in the first few months of his regime. Quinn's defenses with the Dallas Cowboys were some of the best at generating takeaways and had the most in the league from 2021-22.

So far, that success has not carried over to his stint with Washington, as the team has generated just 27 takeaways in two seasons. The Commanders are more hopeful that Jones, who has spent the last three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, will change that in 2026. There's evidence that the new system, which will borrow concepts from Brian Flores' aggressive style, will be successful. They led the league with 33 takeaways in 2024 and forced the most fumbles in 2025.

The Commanders haven't made a big deal about it publicly, but it's clear they are being intentional about improving their turnover numbers. They practice it during individual drills -- the linebackers were practicing punching the ball out of ball carriers' hands to start the day -- and the players have picked up on the energy Jones and Quinn have provided in meetings. Some of the defensive backs were reminding pass-catchers to hold onto the ball after plays, and a few of the other defensive players joined in on the trash talking.

The mindset is simple: Quinn wants them "to go after it."

"We do things like how many times are we taking shots at the ball, having opportunities and converting on those chances," Quinn said. "So, it's something that's an everyday discussion for us."

The Commanders' defense almost had two interceptions on the opening day of camp as well. Mike Sainristil dropped one in the end zone, and Jordan Magee broke on a pass that resulted in a pass breakup. Washington's defensive players are looking to attack the ball on every play, because they see it as a critical part of their responsibility.

"It's all about the ball," said safety Will Harris. "On the defensive side, our job is producing the ball and giving it to our guys on offense. We've got a bunch of explosive guys on that side, so we need the ball in their hands as much as possible."