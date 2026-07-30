Training camp notebook | Defense has strong Day 2 performance

-- It's becoming clearer by the day that this year's defense is much faster than the one that was on the field last season. The Commanders started the day with another competition -- a first-and-goal drill -- and the defense was the clear victor in the five-minute series. Things started off well with a touchdown from the offense, but a play was later ruled dead as Jayden Daniels scrambled to avoid pressure. Daniels was "sacked" on the following play (the pocket collapsed around Daniels, which forced the coaches to blow their whistles), and his end zone shot to Jaylin Lane fell incomplete.

-- Although there is still plenty of work to be done, it appears that the secondary and pass rush are working well together to create difficult scenarios for the quarterbacks. It's worth pointing out that most of the snaps taken in team drills have been in the red zone, where it's more difficult for receivers to find open space downfield, but all the quarterbacks have needed more time than normal to find targets and are working through their progressions thanks to the coverage from the secondary. At the same time, the Commanders' pass rush is putting pressure on them, which has led to some off-target throws. That should please defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, who wants to emphasize creating turnovers after the unit generated just 10 takeaways in 2025.