5 takeaways from Commanders vs. Eagles

2. Daniels was solid in his first win in over a year.

There were some parallels between Daniels' last win, which came on Oct. 5, 2025, against the Los Angeles Chargers, and Sunday's victory. In both games, the Commanders gave their opponents a 10-0 lead before going on a tear to get the win.

And like the rest of the team, it took Daniels some time to find a groove, but he ended the night with another solid performance.

"I see a lot from him in the poise and the location of where to throw deep shots," Quinn said.

Daniels led the Commanders to a field goal drive after addressing the offense, but he did not really look like himself until the following possession. He led the Commanders on an 89-yard drive, completing five of his six passes and rushing for 14. His touchdown pass to **Stefon Diggs** was his sixth of the year, and he is now the only starting quarterback with zero interceptions.

The rest of the night featured flashes from Daniels that helped move the Commanders downfield. Both his 53-yard completion to **Treylon Burks** and 30-yard throw to **Antonio Williams** set up field goals that extended Washington's lead. He did not do much with his legs, but it was enough to keep the chains moving.