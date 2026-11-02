Game Balls | 4 standouts from Washington's win against the Eagles

Treylon Burks

Burks' shook off his first error on Sunday night -- a dropped pass on third-and-3 -- and went on to have one of his best games to date in burgundy and gold. The wide receiver led the team in receiving yards in the win and torched Philadelphia's secondary as a deep threat for Daniels.

In the first quarter, he showed length to stretch out for a seven-yard pass that resulted in an important first-down conversion with Washington down 10. In the second quarter, he ran a comeback route out to the right and brought in the ball for a 21-yard gain before being pushed out of bounds.

His biggest catch of the night came in the third quarter. Burks got the better of Quinyon Mitchell downfield and hauled in a 53-yard pass from Daniels. The catch was the longest reception by a Washington player this season. There's no replacing McLaurin, but Burks filled in a gap left by the number one wide receiver's absence and proved he can influence the game in big ways when called upon.