'Drew established himself': Commanders name Stevens their starting kicker

Stevens has also been adjusting to Way and Ott's high standards for the operation. He used to believe he had one of the best operations in college football, but what he's experienced in the last few months has been "night and day." Ott, for example, likes to have a perfect rotation on every snap, meaning the laces are "perfectly straight, pointed at the uprights." So, if his snap is slightly off, he makes a point to fix it immediately to prevent it from becoming a habit.

However, fitting into their operation has been a smooth process.

"It's definitely different, but it's also easier because it's really good," Stevens said. "It's a really good operation ... It's pretty easy to adjust when guys are good and have done it."

In terms of his own operation, though, Stevens has tried to keep things as close to the same as possible. He has conviction in his operation, which he believes is "the most important thing" for a kicker. He stressed the importance of having a plan before he makes a kick, regardless of things like the weather or other external factors.

"What's your plan? You don't want to be sitting back there like, 'Oh, uh, do I play it out right? Or do I think it's gonna stop gusting?'" Stevens said. "You gotta pick one thing, like, 'All right, I'm playing my line and I'm gonna just hammer it.' You can't have questions in the back of your stance. You gotta be okay if it goes wrong, as long as you stuck to your plan."

Fortunately for Stevens, and the Commanders, his plan has worked out, and things have gone right for him over the last few months. He's been given an opportunity to be a starting NFL kicker, and the Commanders hope that he's their last for a while. Like his process, though, Stevens said that nothing has changed for him.