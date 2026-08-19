Practice notes | Injury updates to key defensive players

-- In terms of what he did on the field today, Daniels looked just as sharp as he was in the previous training camp practices. He's developing good chemistry with weapons like Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs, but his bond with Chig Okonkwo was more prevalent today. The two connected often in 11-on-11 drills and even scored a touchdown near the end of the morning. It's still too early to learn just how Daniels is going to distribute the ball to his weapons, but it is known that he likes to get his tight ends involved in the game plan. So, assuming their relationship continues to evolve, it's reasonable to assume Okonkwo is going to be an important factor in the team's success.

-- For those looking for updates on Javon Kinlaw, the defensive tackle made one of the better plays during 11-on-11 drills, stuffing Kaytron Allen for a loss. Kinlaw is a physically dominating figure, and he can use that size to cause disruption at the line of scrimmage. There were moments when that flashed last season, but there is a belief that his presence will be felt more in his second season with the team.

-- Another positive play from the defensive line came from D.J. Davidson, who ripped a ball away from Robert Henry Jr. and ran it back for what would have been a score. It's difficult to find a spot for Davidson considering how deep the Commanders are up front, but Davidson and several other players down the depth chart have been playing well for the Commanders over the last two weeks. It will be interesting to see which players they keep for the practice squad, and Davidson has done a good job of making his case.

-- There were a few more impressive defensive plays. Antonio Hamilton Sr. intercepted a pass from Athan Kaliakmanis during team drills, providing the veteran cornerback with another highlight play. Darius Rush had a nice pass breakup on a ball intended for Dyami Brown, and Kain Medrano showed good speed to get a tackle on Jacory Croskey-Merritt.