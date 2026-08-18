Training camp notebook | Nick Allegretti, John Bates return to practice

The Washington Commanders returned to the field after taking the weekend off and began their preparations for their road matchup against the Detroit Lions. Let's dive into some of the highlights from Tuesday's practice.

-- Head coach Dan Quinn promised on Sunday that both Nick Allegretti and John Bates would be back on the field, and sure enough, the center and tight end were with their teammates going through their first practice in weeks. Both players worked through individual drills and even got some reps in 11-on-11 drills. Allegretti, who has not been on the field since the first day of practice, said it was "awesome" to be back on the field after rehabbing over the last two weeks. He did confirm that he was on a pitch count for his first practice back, but he's just happy to be back and intends to push himself as much as he can to catch up on all the practice he lost.

-- The Commanders' defensive front was dealing with some injuries today, as Johnny Newton, Jordan Magee, Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson were all out of practice. Quinn did not provide an update on any of the players but will likely be asked about them on Wednesday.

-- Brandon Coleman keeps making progress at left tackle. His quick feet and hands have come in handy during pass protection, and he had a solid rep during one-on-one drills against Joshua Josephs. Chris Paul also had a positive rep working against Charles Omenihu, adjusting to Omenihu's strength and mirroring him with good footwork. Sam Cosmi continues to dominate the drills, stopping Daron Payne in his tracks on a bull rush.