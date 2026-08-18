Training camp notebook | Nick Allegretti, John Bates return to practice

The Washington Commanders returned to the field after taking the weekend off and began their preparations for their road matchup against the Detroit Lions. Let's dive into some of the highlights from Tuesday's practice.
-- Head coach Dan Quinn promised on Sunday that both Nick Allegretti and John Bates would be back on the field, and sure enough, the center and tight end were with their teammates going through their first practice in weeks. Both players worked through individual drills and even got some reps in 11-on-11 drills. Allegretti, who has not been on the field since the first day of practice, said it was "awesome" to be back on the field after rehabbing over the last two weeks. He did confirm that he was on a pitch count for his first practice back, but he's just happy to be back and intends to push himself as much as he can to catch up on all the practice he lost.
-- The Commanders' defensive front was dealing with some injuries today, as Johnny Newton, Jordan Magee, Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson were all out of practice. Quinn did not provide an update on any of the players but will likely be asked about them on Wednesday.
-- Brandon Coleman keeps making progress at left tackle. His quick feet and hands have come in handy during pass protection, and he had a solid rep during one-on-one drills against Joshua Josephs. Chris Paul also had a positive rep working against Charles Omenihu, adjusting to Omenihu's strength and mirroring him with good footwork. Sam Cosmi continues to dominate the drills, stopping Daron Payne in his tracks on a bull rush.
-- On the defensive side of the ball, Ricky Barber had a good inside move while working against Tanoa Togiai, leading to an easy victory for the veteran. Quinn gave some praise to Barber during his pre-practice press conference, highlighting his positive performance in the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.
-- Meanwhile, the running backs and tight ends ran their own one-on-one drills against the linebackers and safeties. Kaytron Allen ran a nice route to create some separation between him and Leo Chenal. Ben Sinnott had a one-handed grab while working against Percy Butler, and Sonny Styles managed to stick with Chig Okonkwo in coverage to force an incompletion. Newcomer Craig Reynolds also made his first play since joining the Commanders this morning, grabbing a pass near the goal line.
-- Jacory Croskey-Merritt had a good day out of the backfield, showing off his vision as a runner. He made a nice cut to avoid Mike Sainristil on the opening play of team run drills and had three more positive runs later in the day.
-- Lawrence Cager has mostly made plays as a pass-catcher in camp, but he showed progress in the run game with a block that opened a hole for Allen on the right side of the play.
-- We have a winner in the kicking competition. Drew Stevens is now the only kicker on the roster after the team released Jake Moody, and he hit all six of his attempts during field goal drills today, including a 60-yarder that bounced off the crossbar but still counted as a successful kick.
-- Josephs was a disruptive player today, recording what would have been a tackle for loss against Robert Henry Jr. There's a significant amount of intrigue surrounding Josephs, and he got more reps today with both Chaisson and Oweh sitting out.
-- Daniels threw his first pick today, but it was more an opportunistic moment for cornerback Amik Robertson as opposed to an errant throw from the quarterback. Daniels was targeting Okonkwo on the play, but the ball bounced off the tight end's hand and into the air. Robertson was there to make the play, earning some cheers from his defensive teammates. Daniels didn't let the play bother him, though, and connected with Jaylin Lane on his next pass attempt.
-- Daniels was at his best during two-minute drills. The situation was that the offense was down by two points and needed a field goal to win with 55 seconds on the clock. However, Daniels and the offense didn't need that much time to work. He completed a pass to Stefon Diggs on the right sideline and then found Okonkwo running open in the middle of the field. Okonkwo caught the pass in stride and sprinted for the end zone.
-- The day ended on a positive note for the defense, though. Percy Butler made an impressive one-handed grab on a pass from Athan Kaliakmanis, marking his first interception of camp. Butler is known for his leadership and skill set on special teams, but the 2022 draft pick is trying to show he can be just as valuable at safety.