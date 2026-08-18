WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Aug. 18
Aug 18, 2026 at 08:00 AM
The Commanders believe they have finally found their solution at kicker.
The Washington Commanders returned to the field after taking the weekend off and began their preparations for their road matchup against the Detroit Lions. Let's dive into some of the highlights from Tuesday's practice.
The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Tuesday.
It's a crowded room, which has created debates over who the Commanders should keep, and Henry showed why he deserves to be part of that discussion.
The Washington Commanders just wrapped up their preseason opener with a 20-7 win. Here are five takeaways from the night.
The Washington Commanders have declared the following players will not participate in the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.
The Washington Commanders are kicking off the preseason with a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Check out this game blog for stats, highlights and updates throughout the game.
For 39 days across June and July, Fratto had the unforgettable experience of being one of the PA announcers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a role which included the rare honor of working the tournament final
The Washington Commanders will begin the preseason with a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
A famous first meeting between Coach Gibbs and John Riggins is told on the latest episode of "Hail Tales: Stories from Washington Football History"