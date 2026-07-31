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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

3 standouts from Week 1 of Commanders training camp

Jul 31, 2026 at 03:30 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The first week of Washington Commanders training camp isn't over yet, but there have already been some clear standouts. Here are three players who had impressive starts to camp.

Treylon Burks

Yes, Burks missed the second day of practice with foot soreness, but he looked sharp on Wednesday and kind of like what the Commanders hoped he would be with a full offseason in their system.

Burks has always had the first-round pedigree with his size, physicality, route running ability and hands. That much has been clear since his days with the Tennessee Titans. He flashed a little bit of that when he signed with the Commanders last season, as fans will remember with his touchdown grab against the Denver Broncos. All those traits were highlighted on Wednesday with contested catches in the end zone and his budding connection with Jayden Daniels.

Perhaps the biggest question Burks has to answer is about his health. He's yet to play a full season, and the foot soreness that forced him to sit out of Thursday's practice won't do anything to make those concerned about his availability feel better. However, foot soreness is not the same as something like a hamstring or quad, and head coach Dan Quinn said the team isn't overly concerned with his situation.

It's clear, however, that Burks is right in the middle of the battle for the No. 2 spot in Washington's receiver room. If he can continue to put together consistently strong practices, there's reason to be excited about his potential in the new offense.

Rasul Douglas

Douglas made it clear on Wednesday that he's still new to the Commanders, as that was his first day on the job, but he knows what he can bring to the defense: a bit of energy and a few turnovers.

So far, Douglas has delivered on both. He seems to be a good personality fit for the Commanders' secondary, and he's already gotten an interception in practice, taking a pass from Marcus Mariota all the way back for a score in two-minute drills. He also seems to be a good fit for Washington's new scheme; he's been a solid zone cover corner, and the Commanders will likely run a lot of that in Daronte Jones' new defense.

If that's a sign of what's to come, Douglas could end up being one of the team's better free agent acquisitions. Douglas is one of the most physically imposing players on the roster and one of the most experienced with 135 games played in nine seasons. The Commanders like their other options at cornerback, but Douglas' combination of size, experience and knack for creating turnovers (he has 21 interceptions in his career) was something the Commanders didn't have at the position.

It's unclear yet where he fits on the depth chart, but it's apparent that he will be a key contributor to their success.

PHOTOS | Camp Day 2 in the books

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders' second day of training camp.

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Odafe Oweh

Oweh was the Commanders' big-ticket item in free agency, so there were high expectations for how he could help elevate their pass rush. It's only been two days, but Oweh has lived up to the hype.

It starts with Oweh athleticism, which stands out in every drill he participates in. He snaps his hands with ferocity during individual drills, and he moves with rare short-area quickness. Those traits carry over into team drills, where he is regularly in the backfield forcing quarterbacks to scramble and deliver hurried passes. On one play, he used his 34.5-inch arms to bat away a pass from Daniels, delivering on the disruption the Commanders hoped they would get when they signed him.

The Commanders needed a player like Oweh after a disappointing campaign when it came to putting pressure on quarterbacks in 2025. Oweh has been on the cusp of being one of the top players at his position over the last two seasons with 10 sacks in 2024 and 10 combined sacks in the 2025 regular season and playoffs. He had more pressures than anyone on Washington's defense last season, and most of those came after he was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers at the deadline.

Jones' defense depends on the front creating pressure and forcing quarterbacks off their spots. Oweh has to be the catalyst for that, and so far, it appears that he is up to the task.

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