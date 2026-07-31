3 standouts from Week 1 of Commanders training camp

Odafe Oweh

Oweh was the Commanders' big-ticket item in free agency, so there were high expectations for how he could help elevate their pass rush. It's only been two days, but Oweh has lived up to the hype.

It starts with Oweh athleticism, which stands out in every drill he participates in. He snaps his hands with ferocity during individual drills, and he moves with rare short-area quickness. Those traits carry over into team drills, where he is regularly in the backfield forcing quarterbacks to scramble and deliver hurried passes. On one play, he used his 34.5-inch arms to bat away a pass from Daniels, delivering on the disruption the Commanders hoped they would get when they signed him.

The Commanders needed a player like Oweh after a disappointing campaign when it came to putting pressure on quarterbacks in 2025. Oweh has been on the cusp of being one of the top players at his position over the last two seasons with 10 sacks in 2024 and 10 combined sacks in the 2025 regular season and playoffs. He had more pressures than anyone on Washington's defense last season, and most of those came after he was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers at the deadline.