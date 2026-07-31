Laremy Tunsil, Terry McLaurin earn top 10 Madden ratings

It's nearly time for the newest version of the Madden video game to come out, which means EA Sport has begun to roll out its top 10 rankings for each position.

And Washington Commanders fans will recognize a couple of their favorite players listed among the best players in the NFL.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who recently signed an extension with the Commanders this past offseason, received a 94 overall in this year's Madden ratings, giving him the highest rating for a Commanders player and tying him with Colts tackle Quenten Nelson for the ninth-best at his position. Wideout Terry McLaurin, who is entering his eighth season, received a 91 overall, tying him with fellow veteran Mike Evans for the ninth-best at his position.

During the 2025 season, Tunsil allowed 1.5 sacks in 14 starts. He earned an 88.9 pass block grade from Pro Football Focus which ranked second among all offensive linemen with a minimum of 554 offensive snaps.

Since 2022, Tunsil has earned a 91.7 pass blocking grade (second among all offensive tackles) and allowed a presser rate of 3.1 percent, the third best among all offensive tackles.

From 2019-2024, Tunsil played for the Houston Texans where he started in 81 games and earned Pro Bowl honors each season. In 2024, Tunsil registered an 89.1 pass block grade from PFF among all offensive tackles. He also had a pass block win rate of 93 percent on 411 total snaps, tied for the seventh best among all offensive tackles, per ESPN analytics.

There weren't many tackles who played better than Tunsil in the run game. He was only defeated on 7.9% of run plays, which ranks second best among NFC offensive tackles with at least 250 run block snaps behind only Trent Williams. His run block grade from PFF was the highest of his career, while his overall grade of 87.5 is fourth best for NFC OTs with at least 250 total snaps.

McLaurin had a down year in 2025 because of injuries, but he still has a reputation as one of the league's best pass-catchers. McLaurin had one of his best statistical seasons in 2024 in his first season working with quarterback Jayden Daniels. He caught 82 passes on 117 targets for 1,096 yards and set a career-high with 13 touchdowns, which also broke a single-season record for the most receiving scores by a Washington wideout and was second in the NFL behind Cincinnati Bengals' receiver Ja'Marr Chase.