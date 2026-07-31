Hail Mail | Camp stars and early rookie thoughts

@RaizeHail: I know it's early but who has impressed you so far in camp?

I actually have a story on this very topic coming out later today (so stay tuned for that), but I'll provide you with a little tease. I was very impressed with what I saw from Treylon Burks on the first day of camp. I know he's dealing with some foot soreness that forced him to miss Thursday's practice, but he did several things that could help answer some questions the fans have about the wide receivers behind Terry McLaurin.

First, Burks' size certainly stands out when he's competing against defensive backs. He's 6-2 and 225 pounds, and he uses that to win contested passes. The first-round pedigree shines when he runs a route, and not to oversimplify things, but it just looks different when he's going through his progression. You can also tell how much it means to him; he celebrates with his teammates when he or his teammates make a play, and you can hear his frustration when he misses a target. He truly wants to make an impact on this team, and that kind of enthusiasm is always welcome on a Quinn-run team.

As for the foot soreness, I know fans are going to feel uneasy about it, considering his injury history with the Tennessee Titans. I can empathize with those feelings, but foot soreness is not the same as a sprain or a soft tissue injury, so let's take Quinn for his word that it's not overly concerning and see how camp progresses before making any conclusions.

@iron9ight1989: Heard defense is faster this year, how has the offense adapted?

It's true that the defense is much faster compared to last season, and it's created what I see as a fun challenge for the offense. The pass rush is getting to the quarterback at a much quicker rate, and as a result, Daniels and the rest of the quarterbacks have had to scramble and get the ball out quicker to compensate. The secondary is playing with more confidence and synchronicity, so the windows are much smaller compared to last season. The defensive backs are fighting for the ball with more intensity, so receivers have had to match that intensity.

But I think what you're asking is what has the offense done to make more plays. Here's what I'll say to this: I think the offense is in the process of finding that adaptation that you're looking for. From a straight-up execution standpoint, I feel like both sides of the ball have been relatively equal, although the defense did perform better on Thursday than Wednesday. But it does take some time to truly get a feel for what a defense is trying to do to you. Eventually, the ball will come out quicker at a more consistent rate. The offensive line will work together to counter the pass rush's speed.