Hail Mail | Camp stars and early rookie thoughts

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.
The Washington Commanders are back on the field, which means that Hail Mail is coming back to provide some insight into all the action.
There is certainly excitement about the Commanders from the fans heading into the 2026 season with new coordinators, a healthy Jayden Daniels and fresh faces determined to help the team improve. There are also several unknown factors because of how new the team is with all the additions and changes. So, I'm here to hopefully provide some clarity.
Before I dive into the questions, which you can submit to me anytime on social media @ZachSelbyWC, I want to provide people with some reminders. First, I'm a team employee, so I'm not here to provide any negative criticism. That doesn't mean these mail bags will be lacking in criticism, but I'm not going to speak about our players, who are essentially my coworkers, in a way that sounds like, "Player X is trash and should not be on the roster." I'm a positive person (it keeps me young), so I'm going to provide context that is fair but also points toward optimism.
Finally, please keep in mind that my opinions are my own and not gospel in terms of how the team feels. It really feels at times like people think I'm in this room with the football brass, and they're delving into their true feelings about the roster, which is amusing to me. I promise you that is not happening. Neither Adam Peters nor Dan Quinn are taking my opinions into consideration, nor should they!
With that said, I am at practice every day, which is a great blessing, and I feel like it's part of my job to inform the fans as best I can. So, with all the disclaimers out of the way, let's get to it.
@RaizeHail: I know it's early but who has impressed you so far in camp?
I actually have a story on this very topic coming out later today (so stay tuned for that), but I'll provide you with a little tease. I was very impressed with what I saw from Treylon Burks on the first day of camp. I know he's dealing with some foot soreness that forced him to miss Thursday's practice, but he did several things that could help answer some questions the fans have about the wide receivers behind Terry McLaurin.
First, Burks' size certainly stands out when he's competing against defensive backs. He's 6-2 and 225 pounds, and he uses that to win contested passes. The first-round pedigree shines when he runs a route, and not to oversimplify things, but it just looks different when he's going through his progression. You can also tell how much it means to him; he celebrates with his teammates when he or his teammates make a play, and you can hear his frustration when he misses a target. He truly wants to make an impact on this team, and that kind of enthusiasm is always welcome on a Quinn-run team.
As for the foot soreness, I know fans are going to feel uneasy about it, considering his injury history with the Tennessee Titans. I can empathize with those feelings, but foot soreness is not the same as a sprain or a soft tissue injury, so let's take Quinn for his word that it's not overly concerning and see how camp progresses before making any conclusions.
@iron9ight1989: Heard defense is faster this year, how has the offense adapted?
It's true that the defense is much faster compared to last season, and it's created what I see as a fun challenge for the offense. The pass rush is getting to the quarterback at a much quicker rate, and as a result, Daniels and the rest of the quarterbacks have had to scramble and get the ball out quicker to compensate. The secondary is playing with more confidence and synchronicity, so the windows are much smaller compared to last season. The defensive backs are fighting for the ball with more intensity, so receivers have had to match that intensity.
But I think what you're asking is what has the offense done to make more plays. Here's what I'll say to this: I think the offense is in the process of finding that adaptation that you're looking for. From a straight-up execution standpoint, I feel like both sides of the ball have been relatively equal, although the defense did perform better on Thursday than Wednesday. But it does take some time to truly get a feel for what a defense is trying to do to you. Eventually, the ball will come out quicker at a more consistent rate. The offensive line will work together to counter the pass rush's speed.
So, just to answer your question succinctly, the offense is in the process of matching the defense's speed and is making progress there. Also, keep in mind that defenses tend to look better when the pads aren't on because of the restrictions on contact. I think we'll have a better idea of where the units stack up when the pads come on next week.
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders' second day of training camp.
@muttonchops37: I've been hearing a lot about Chig having trouble with drops. Is this a legitimate issue right now, or overblown?
I won't lie to you and say there haven't been drops, but that's also been true for the entire offense. I personally haven't seen people saying this is a legitimate issue, but I'm aware the internet is a big place. Plus, there are a lot of reporters on the sideline, so it's possible they're seeing something I'm not.
I'm also not worried about it right now, and let me tell you why. With Okonkwo specifically, it does take time for a quarterback to build chemistry with a new player, especially one who has such a different skill set compared to Zach Ertz, who was one of Daniels' favorite targets over the last two seasons. Okonkwo has more speed at this point in his career, but he also runs routes and catches the ball differently than Ertz. So, it's understandable for Daniels and Okonkwo to be a touch off right now. There were also clear examples of that chemistry improving during Thursday's practice, as Okonkwo made back-to-back catches from Daniels during team drills.
And I think that you can broaden that take out to several receivers on the roster right now. There are several factors to consider with the players running a new system and them playing against a much faster defense. This is also what camp is for, so let's all be patient and enjoy the process.
@Terry4Tuddy: How have the 2026 rookies looked out there so far?
@cdoyle222: Any insights into Antonio Williams?
@Commanders36: How does Matt Gulbin look at Center? I assume he's taking starter snaps with Allegretti injured.
All these questions are pretty similar, so I'll wrap this up with some insight into what I've seen from the rookies so far.
Sonny Styles: He's been a clear standout ever since he stepped onto the field in May. He's athletic, smart, dedicated and physically imposing. It's clear why the Commanders' front office was so excited when he fell to them in the draft.
Antonio Williams: The dude is so smooth. The way he runs routes is impressive for a player with his experience and age. He's already made some plays to create separation that raise your eyebrows. It would not surprise me if he's a focal point of the offense sooner rather than later.
Joshua Josephs: He's got all the athleticism you want from a pass rusher. He's got the arm length, but he's quick at the line of scrimmage and knows how to win matchups. You can certainly see the potential for him to be an exciting piece at some point in his career. He's also had some growing pains, and he's learning how to play against bigger offensive linemen at the professional level. It might take some time for him to unlock his full skill set, but he could carve out some kind of role this year.
Kaytron Allen: This is the kind of player you need to see in pads before you can make a full evaluation on him. He thrives on physicality, which just isn't allowed at this point in camp. However, he does have a good feel for the position, and I've been impressed with his vision, particularly between the tackles. He could end up being a fan favorite because of his ability to pick up short yardage.
Matt Gulbin: I normally reserve any judgment on offensive linemen until the pads come on. Similar to Allen or any player who works close to the line of scrimmage, it's hard to evaluate what a player can be when your job requires you to be that physical on every play. But here's what I will say: he had a reputation as a smart player in the draft process, and that has flashed at times in practice. But he's in the rotation at center, and I'll have a better idea about his skill set next week.
Athan Kaliakmanis: I would say he's played as expected so far. You can see the tools that convinced the Commanders he could develop into a solid backup at some point in his career, but he's also had some rookie moments. On a positive note, he's mixed those in with some nice throws like the one he had to Colson Yankoff that resulted in a touchdown during two-minute drills on Thursday. I do see the vision the Commanders have for his future.