WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Sept. 16
Sep 16, 2026 at 12:31 PM
The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Wednesday.
The Washington Commanders will go on the road again for Week 2 to play the Dallas Cowboys. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
The Washington Commanders have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Washington Commanders and global design firm HKS released the first interior renderings and animation of the new stadium's seating bowl.
The play has gone viral on social media over the past few days, not just for the way Owens finished the play by slamming Eagles returner Britain Covey to the ground, but also because of the effort he put on display, which has become one of his most appreciated traits by Washington's coaches and players.
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media the day after the team's 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some of his final thoughts before the team moves on to the Dallas Cowboys.
Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media on Sept. 14
The Washington Commanders began their 2026 season with a 24-22 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are five takeaways from Week 1.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 24-22 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.