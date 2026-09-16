Commanders vs. Cowboys Week 2 injury report

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the New York Giants.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LB Frankie Luvu
|Groin
|DNP
|TE Chig Okonkwo
|Hamstring
|DNP
|OLB Dorance Armstrong
|Knee
|Limited
|OLB K'Lavon Chaisson
|Knee
|Limited
|WR Jaylin Lane
|Groin
|Limited
|DE Charles Omenihu
|Ankle
|Limited
|OLB Odafe Oweh
|Calf
|Limited
|DT Daron Payne
|Knee
|Limited
|RB Kaytron Allen
|Ankle/Knee
|Full
|S Tyler Owens
|Ankle
|Full
|G Chris Paul
|Ankle
|Full