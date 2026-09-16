Rookies and kids come together to celebrate Junior Academy launch at KIPP DC Smilow Campus

To celebrate the launch of the program, Commanders ownership, local officials and the team's 2026 rookies came together at the KIPP DC Smilow campus to have fun and spread the message of perseverance, dreaming big and teamwork. The Smilow campus students set the tone for the morning with their infectious energy. Lining the halls, they welcomed the visiting Commanders with cheering, chanting and homemade posters.

That enthusiasm carried into the Smilow campus gym where Washington Commanders Foundation Chair and Owner Marjorie Harris and others gave remarks about this meaningful partnership. Among this cohort was Sonny Styles. The rookie linebacker, coming off an impressive NFL debut against the Eagles, took the podium to impart an impactful lesson to the rapt students.

"Know where your help's at and use it…that can apply right now at the Youth Academy. You guys have resources around, so many great people here to help you. They want to help you succeed, whatever that may be,'" Styles said. "Don't be afraid to ask the question. Don't be afraid to say, 'I don't know.' Because it's okay to not have it all figured out. That's what the help is here for. All of us standing up here there was probably a point in our lives where we felt like we didn't have it all figured out, but we had people to support us."