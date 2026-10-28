Commanders vs. Eagles preview | A primetime division battle

The Washington Commanders are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 1
Time: 8:20 p.m.
Location: Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: NBC
- Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
- Chris Collinsworth (analyst)
- Melissa Stark (sideline)
RADIO:
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Logan Paulsen (sideline)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**
QUICK HITS
- The Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 in a Sunday Night Football showdown.
- This is the fifth time in franchise history that Washington and Philadelphia have played on Sunday Night Football.
- The Commanders have a 2-2 record against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
- The last time Washington hosted Philadelphia for Sunday Nigh Football was in Week 9 of the 2005 season.
- Washington has a 46-42-3 all-time record against Philadelphia at home.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Dan Quinn (3rd in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator David Blough (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Larry Izzo (3rd)
Philadelphia:
- Head coach Nick Sirianni (6th in Philadelphia)
- Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Michael Clay (6th)
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders during their Week 6 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Jayden Daniels (759)
- Passing TDs -- QB Marcus Mariota (5)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (239)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt and QB Jayden Daniels (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (230)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Stefon Diggs (4)
- Tackles -- LB Sonny Styles (46)
- Sacks -- OLB Odafe Oweh (3)
- Interceptions -- LB Sonny Styles, LB Kain Medrano and CB Rasul Douglas (1)
Philadelphia:
- Passing Yards -- QB Jalen Hurts (933)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (8)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Saquon Barkley (244)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Dameon Pierce (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR DeVonta Smith (310)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Darius Cooper (4)
- Tackles -- LB Zack Baun (51)
- Sacks -- LB Nolan Smith Jr. and DT Jalen Carter (3)
- Interceptions -- CB Quinyon Mitchell, S Andrew Mukuba and CB Cooper DeJean (1)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 19th (325.2 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- T-20th (22 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 22nd (200 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-13th (14)
- Rushing offense -- 9th (125.2 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 32nd (30.86%)
- Total defense -- 25th (354.5 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 31st (28.7 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 28th (254 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-22nd (11)
- Rushing defense -- 14th (100.5 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 25th (44.44%)
- Time of possession -- 13th (30:21)
- Turnover differential -- 2nd (+6)
Philadelphia:
- Total offense -- 31st (264.9)
- Scoring offense -- 29th (18.1)
- Passing offense -- 26th (177.1 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-22nd (18)
- Rushing offense -- 27th (87.7 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 22nd (37.89%)
- Total defense -- 27th (371.3 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 21st (25 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 26th (239.9 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-30th (8)
- Rushing defense -- 27th (131.4 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 19th (41.75%)
- Time of possession -- 31st (27:40)
- Turnover differential -- T-21st (-3)