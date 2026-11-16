Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media the Monday after the team's 24-21 win over the New York Giants. Here are some of his final thoughts before the Commanders turn the page to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

-- First, we did get some updates on running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who is currently on Injured Reserve. Croskey-Merritt is eligible to have his 21-day window opened this week, which means that he could play against the Bengals next Monday. Quinn said the team has not decided on their next steps for Croskey-Merritt -- the team has a practice on Thursday -- but there were positive signs with Croskey-Merritt's recovery.

"He's certainly trending in the right area. And so, I'll have some information we're gonna huddle up in the morning to see what that would look like. We're one further day back as we're pushing that for the week. But he's had a really good rehab phase and, in the week, and so, he's done a lot to put himself in a position to do that, but we haven't announced or made that decision yet."

-- At center, Lucas Patrick is still in the concussion protocol, and until he is cleared, it looks like Nick Allegretti will remain the starting center.

"I thought, especially in the pass protection, I thought we were square and strong into that. That was gonna be one of the real indicators in this game. We had a sense they would pressure and they did. So, I thought that was one of the spots that I felt Nick sank his strength and his size inside"

-- The Commanders are still alive in the playoff hunt, thanks to last week's win over the Giants, but that doesn't change the fact that they need to start stringing together more wins to stay that way. Quinn acknowledged and hoped that last week's win is momentum-swinging moment for the team in the final nine games.

"I think what it does is there's definitely belief that goes with it, and in that belief, you wanna say, like, 'All right, not, like, here we go again, but here we effing go.' This is the time that's about to go down and this worrying about what can happen as opposed to things that are negative. And so, to see that take place on the sideline I do think there's momentum that goes with that. We have to push that forward, but I do think that is something in a season that can carry forward. I don't think it is in the offseason, but in a season, I do think that is the case, yeah."

-- Quinn also had some thoughts on the Bengals' offense, and unsurprisingly, the combination of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins is going to be "a challenge."

"It's a challenge for every defense. What I have seen, what I've liked is much better communication, from the group before the snap, after the snap, the disguises that go along with that, and we're tackling better. So those are a few of the things that I've seen to improve. In this game, it's gonna take extreme precision to make sure right leverage, right location, because these receivers and quarterback are capable of attacking a certain leverage if you're supposed to be outside and he can throw the inside breaking one, like, not good enough. And so that's usually what it comes down to of right leverage, right location, making plays on the ball. And it'll take us to play a really clean game in that sense against an excellent offense."

-- Quinn had some praise for Ben Sinnott, who had 42 yards and a touchdown last week against the Giants. Sinnott has been waiting for his opportunity, and he finally got it against the Giants when Chig Okonkwo briefly left the game with a back injury. Quinn said Sinnott had "his best game as a Commander," and now he needs to remain consistent.

"We definitely wanna keep pushing that forward, because I thought he brought a lot to our offense."

-- Finally, there was a small update on Laremy Tunsil and his rehab. There still is no timetable for his return. Quinn said it was too early to predict whether he would return this season, but he did not rule it out, either. The news is that his recovery is going well and as scheduled.