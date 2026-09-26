"The Money Team:" Inside Roosevelt's unexpected 4-0 start to 2026

WASHINGTON – After going 4-7 last season, Roosevelt has already matched that total through its first four games.

The Rough Riders solidified this undefeated stretch Thursday night as they defeated H.D. Woodson in their first league game Thursday night, 30-16, at James Tillerson Stadium.

This impressive start is due to senior leadership.

"All the guys this year are dedicated. We have leaders," senior running back Andre Watkins said. "We came into this year wanting to lead the team better than last year."

Roosevelt lacked senior leaders over the last few years. This year's group has made a difference; the results have proven it on and off the field.

"The leaders in the locker room, try to lead not just in the locker room, but also outside of it," senior defensive end and receiver Isaiah Mcvea said.

That senior leadership has also been very impactful on the field. That's been shown through the dynamic of quarterback David Anderson and receiver Gabriel Hudgens.

"We have receiver Gabriel Hudgens; he's probably the best receiver in the area. He catches balls with one hand on the regular," athletic director Reginald Stevens said. "Our quarterback and him, they've been together here for three years. They know each other's tendencies and know where to put the ball."

Hudgens made it clear. He "feels like I'm the best player in D.C."

"I feel like nobody can stop me at that point. I feel comfortable enough to catch one hand when somebody's covering me," Hudgens said.

At running back, Watkins has been a steady force in facilitating the offense and finding the end zone.

McVea, who plays both sides, has been a wrecking ball, especially on defense. Last week against McKinley Tech, McVea recorded seven sacks.

The seniors have built a commanding offense.

On Thursday, all of the Rough Riders' scoring came on four consecutive touchdown drives. On defense, they held Woodson scoreless until the fourth quarter, when they took out their starters.

This success can be attributed to retaining those seniors.

A few years ago, some of the program's key players transferred to other high schools, leaving the Rough Riders in a difficult position.

"We had to work back from what we had three years ago and they just left and went to a lot of private schools and charter schools," Stevens said. "We had to rebuild for a little bit, but the energy's here."

In 2022, Roosevelt went 11-2 and won the 'Turkey Bowl' -- the D.C. public school championship.

However, it's been a long road back: a 2-9 record in 2023, followed by a 7-3 2024 campaign before going 4-7 last season.

That success is where the nickname 'The Money Team' comes from, which is on the back of the Rough Riders' uniforms. According to head coach Christopher Harden, it started when the program went to back-to-back Turkey Bowls in 2021 and 2022.

Harden said the nickname came from two former players: Marshal quarterback Khalil Wilkins and South Florida running back Jason Collins Jr.

"When we had those guys, they used to say, man, every game we go to be packed and they're making money at the gate, so they just start calling us the money team," Harden said.

That sentiment has rubbed off on this year's team:

"Money team, we go big, go home. We go get some money, go get your offer, scholarship, whatever you want, go make plays," Mcvea said.

"We get money," Watkins said. "We score touchdowns, we get money, we got swag."

"We don't lose, we ain't trying to lose," Anderson said. "Trying to get where we want to be at the end of the season."

"We get money, we get paid. Every time we win, that's us getting paid," Hudgens said.

Moving forward, coach Harden wants to mix the team's confidence of being the 'Money Team' with hard work to reach its end goal – a return to the Turkey Bowl.