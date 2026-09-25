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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Game Status | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 3

Sep 25, 2026 at 04:29 PM
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Linebacker Frankie Luvu, tight end Chig Okonkwo and right guard Sam Cosmi have all been ruled out for the Washington Commanders' Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Dan Quinn said.

Quinn added that the staff will consult with the medical team before making a final decision.

Luvu and Okonkwo missed the Commanders' Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys with groin and hamstring injuries, respectively. Both have made progress in their return to play process, but both players were nonparticipants in practice and went through rehab on one of the side fields. Cosmi was placed in the concussion protocol after colliding with running back Kaytron Allen during the Cowboys game.

The Commanders put more responsibility on rookie Sonny Styles and veteran Leo Chenal in Luvu's absence. Styles wore the green dot identifying him as the primary on-field play-caller against the Cowboys, and Quinn reiterated his confidence in Styles' ability to handle that role. Both players will play an important role in the Commanders' game plan for pressuring Sam Darnold, who is on track to play Sunday after suffering a glute injury in Week 1.

With Okonkwo out, the Commanders will lean on the trio of John Bates, Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff against the Seahawks. The Commanders' tight end room has only accounted for 49 yards on six receptions so far this season, but Quinn believes that as the personnel gets more acclimated to David Blough's system, more opportunities for players like Sinnott, who works well in motion, should open up.

The Commanders have a few options to replace Cosmi, including newcomer Lucas Patrick. A former undrafted free agent out of Duke, Patrick has appeared in 113 games with 65 starts. He has played for four different teams, the most recent being the Cincinnati Bengals last season. He has started at both guard spots as well as center. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers before signing with the Chicago Bears from 2021-22 and the New Orleans Saints in 2024.

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
G Sam CosmiConcussion/ThroatDNPDNPDNPOUT
S Nick CorssIllnessDNPDNPDNPOUT
QB Jayden DanielsLeft ElbowDNPDNPDNPOUT
DT Javon KinlawBack/ShoulderDNPLimitedFull
LB Frankie LuvuGroinDNPDNPDNPOUT
TE Chig OkonkwoHamstringDNPDNPDNPOUT
RB Kaytron AllenHipLimitedFullFull
OLB Dorance ArmstrongKneeLimitedLimitedFull
S Percy ButlerGroinLimitedLimitedFull
LB Leo ChenalChestLimitedLimitedLimited
WR Jaylin LaneGroinLimitedLimitedFull
DE Charles OmenihuAnkleLimitedLimitedFull
S Tyler OwensHamstringLimitedFullFull
S Jeremy ReavesKnee/ElbowLimitedFullFull
T/G Brandon ColemanFingerFullFullFull
K Drew StevensHandFullFullFull

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