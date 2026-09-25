Game Status | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 3

Linebacker Frankie Luvu, tight end Chig Okonkwo and right guard Sam Cosmi have all been ruled out for the Washington Commanders' Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Dan Quinn said.

Quinn added that the staff will consult with the medical team before making a final decision.

Luvu and Okonkwo missed the Commanders' Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys with groin and hamstring injuries, respectively. Both have made progress in their return to play process, but both players were nonparticipants in practice and went through rehab on one of the side fields. Cosmi was placed in the concussion protocol after colliding with running back Kaytron Allen during the Cowboys game.

The Commanders put more responsibility on rookie Sonny Styles and veteran Leo Chenal in Luvu's absence. Styles wore the green dot identifying him as the primary on-field play-caller against the Cowboys, and Quinn reiterated his confidence in Styles' ability to handle that role. Both players will play an important role in the Commanders' game plan for pressuring Sam Darnold, who is on track to play Sunday after suffering a glute injury in Week 1.

With Okonkwo out, the Commanders will lean on the trio of John Bates, Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff against the Seahawks. The Commanders' tight end room has only accounted for 49 yards on six receptions so far this season, but Quinn believes that as the personnel gets more acclimated to David Blough's system, more opportunities for players like Sinnott, who works well in motion, should open up.