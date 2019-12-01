Five Takeaways: Redskins Vs. Panthers, Week 13

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Washington Redskins now have back-to-back wins for the first time this season after coming back from a 14-0 deficit to upset the Carolina Panthers. Here are five takeaways from their 29-21 victory:

1. Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson had standout games.

Interim head coach Bill Callahan made it clear from the moment he took over the team that he envisioned the Redskins with a run-dominant offense. There have been flashes of that vision coming true throughout the year, but that became a reality against the Panthers.

The Panthers' rush defense has been their weakness all season, and the Redskins exploited that with efficiency Sunday afternoon. They amassed 248 yard on the ground, led by the duo of Guice and Peterson, who combined for 228 yards and three scores.

Guice got the rushing frenzy started early in the first quarter with a 60-yard romp that put the offense at the Panthers 11-yard line. He came alive again in the fourth quarter, as he barreled over defenders on a 38-yard run that put the Redskins at the 1-yard line. He crashed into the end zone on the next play.