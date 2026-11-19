Washington Commanders

What worked: The offensive line showed up in a big way for Jayden Daniels, who was sacked just once by the Giants' pass rush. With Nick Allegretti stepping in for Lucas Patrick at center, the group allowed just four pressures. The offense also improved by taking fewer penalties, committing just four for a loss of 17 total yards.

Sonny Styles continues to be a leader on the defense, finishing the game with 13 tackles. He tackled McCarthy for a loss in the fourth quarter on a play that forced New York to punt and set Washington up for the game-winning drive. He leads the team with 80 tackles in 10 games this season, and his name is coming up in early conversations surrounding Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Needs improvement: It would have been nearly statistically impossible for Daniels to finish the season without throwing an interception, but the two he threw could not have come at worse times. He made up for the mistakes with a 32-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 57 seconds on the clock. The win keeps the Commanders' playoff hopes alive and provides fans with nostalgia for the 2024 season, when Washington seemed to defy the odds with late-game heroics.

Looking ahead to the Cincinnati Bengals: The Commanders will debut their brand-new Hail Raiser uniforms when they host the Bengals for Monday Night Football. It's a battle between two Heisman Trophy winners out of LSU that won't disappoint.

The Bengals are coming off a huge 38-18 blowout against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in which Joe Burrow solidified himself as an early candidate for the MVP award after completing 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards and throwing four touchdowns. The performance also earned the quarterback his second AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor. His right-hand man, Ja'Marr Chase, had 11 receptions for 231 yards, torching the Steelers' defense.