Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season saw the Washington Commanders face off against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the San Francisco 49ers. The Philadelphia Eagles rested up on a bye week.
NFC East Standings:
- New York Giants (5-3-1; Point differential: +7)
- Dallas Cowboys (4-6; Point differential: +4)
- Washington Commanders (3-5-1; Point differential: -27)
- Philadelphia Eagles (2-7; Point differential: -73)
Washington's win against New York was huge in keeping its playoff hopes alive and puts the team in a good position with eight games left. Realistically, it's a three-team race between the Commanders, Giants, and Cowboys for the NFC East title, and it could come down to Washington's final divisional game in Week 18 to crown a winner.
Let's take a deeper look at what worked and what didn't for each team in the NFC East and how they look heading into Week 11:
New York Giants
What worked: In his third start for the Giants, JJ McCarthy set career highs in completions and passing yards. Ahead of the 24-21 loss to the Commanders, McCarthy had won six consecutive games as a starter, which was the longest active streak in the NFL. That streak began against Washington on Dec. 7, 2025, when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings. Isaiah Likely also recorded a career-high 127 yards and led the team with nine receptions. His 66-yard touchdown looked like it might give the Giants the win.
Needs improvement: Week after week, the Giants' defense continues to impress. They were able to end Jayden Daniels' streak of 207 passing attempts without an interception; however, they failed to effectively pressure Daniels.
New York had allowed just 15 pass plays of 20-plus yards over its first eight games this season but allowed Washington to record four. The Giants also allowed the Commanders, who have a league-low third-down conversion rate of 31.1 percent, to succeed on 50 percent of their attempts. This was probably just an off week for the defense, although it's something to keep in mind considering their next opponent.
Looking ahead to the Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars trounced their AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans, 40-23, to improve to 7-2 on the season. Jacksonville will be one of New York's biggest tests this season, and Trevor Lawrence is a big reason why the Giants' defense needs to be on point. Lawrence is having his best season, connecting largely with Parker Washington, who is also having a breakout season.
Jacksonville's offensive foundation, however, is built around the run game. The Jaguars have one of the league's highest first-down run rates and often use the ground game to set up the passing attack. The Giants' run defense is weaker than their pass defense, which is where the Jaguars can exploit them to get into the red zone.
Dallas Cowboys
What worked: Despite the defensive lapses, the Cowboys' offense kept the game close in a one-possession, 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. George Pickens led the receivers and set a career high in touchdown receptions, while Dak Prescott tied his career best with five touchdown passes. The Cowboys also went 4-for-5 on fourth-down conversions and 3-for-3 in the red zone.
Needs improvement: The Dallas defense couldn't stop Christian McCaffrey, who led the team's receivers with four catches for a career-best 161 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 13 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, earning himself FedEx Air & Ground honors for his performance. McCaffrey's two longest receptions, both touchdowns of 66 and 72 yards, evaded the Cowboys' defense.
The Cowboys' defense just couldn't stop the 49ers' offense, allowing 9.4 yards per play to San Francisco. The 584 total yards allowed were the most the Cowboys have ever surrendered at home in franchise history and prompted a change on the coaching staff. Senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine will take over defensive play-calling duties for the remainder of the season in place of first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who will still run meetings and walk-throughs.
Looking ahead to the Tennessee Titans: While it's hard to spot changes so quickly, all eyes will be on the Cowboys' defense with Pettine at the helm. Losing to the 1-8 Titans would be demoralizing for the Cowboys following their Week 10 defensive performance, although Cam Ward has been heating up. He doubled his touchdown total from the previous seven games over the Titans' past two contests and has passed for more than 200 yards in consecutive games for the first time this season. A Tony Pollard revenge game could also be in the works, as this will be the first time the running back faces his former team. Dallas' run defense is also its weak spot.
Washington Commanders
What worked: The offensive line showed up in a big way for Jayden Daniels, who was sacked just once by the Giants' pass rush. With Nick Allegretti stepping in for Lucas Patrick at center, the group allowed just four pressures. The offense also improved by taking fewer penalties, committing just four for a loss of 17 total yards.
Sonny Styles continues to be a leader on the defense, finishing the game with 13 tackles. He tackled McCarthy for a loss in the fourth quarter on a play that forced New York to punt and set Washington up for the game-winning drive. He leads the team with 80 tackles in 10 games this season, and his name is coming up in early conversations surrounding Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Needs improvement: It would have been nearly statistically impossible for Daniels to finish the season without throwing an interception, but the two he threw could not have come at worse times. He made up for the mistakes with a 32-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 57 seconds on the clock. The win keeps the Commanders' playoff hopes alive and provides fans with nostalgia for the 2024 season, when Washington seemed to defy the odds with late-game heroics.
Looking ahead to the Cincinnati Bengals: The Commanders will debut their brand-new Hail Raiser uniforms when they host the Bengals for Monday Night Football. It's a battle between two Heisman Trophy winners out of LSU that won't disappoint.
The Bengals are coming off a huge 38-18 blowout against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in which Joe Burrow solidified himself as an early candidate for the MVP award after completing 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards and throwing four touchdowns. The performance also earned the quarterback his second AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor. His right-hand man, Ja'Marr Chase, had 11 receptions for 231 yards, torching the Steelers' defense.
Cincinnati's humming offense will surely test Washington's pass defense. The Commanders, however, are currently tied for the third-best turnover margin in the league at plus-seven and can use some of the Bengals' ball-security issues to their advantage.
Philadelphia Eagles
Looking ahead to the Pittsburgh Steelers: The 26-year-old Joe Milton III will get the starting role again in the Battle of Pennsylvania on Sunday, taking on the nearly 43-year-old Aaron Rodgers. Despite the divisional loss to the Bengals, the Steelers are 6-3 and have yet to lose two consecutive games this season. They opened the 21-day practice window for Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, the latter of whom practiced in full on Wednesday.
The biggest problem for Philadelphia has been consistency. The Eagles have had four different quarterbacks make starts this season and haven't had their top two offensive weapons, DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley, play together since Week 3. With only Zach Baun appearing on Wednesday's injury report, it's a good sign that Smith and Barkley will reunite on the field and hopefully ignite the offense.