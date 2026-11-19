The Washington Commanders have signed wide receiver Malik Heath to their practice squad.
Heath, an undrafted free agent from Ole Miss who also played two seasons at Mississippi State, has appeared in 32 games with two starts. He has caught 31 of his 44 career targets for 308 yards and three touchdowns. He spent most of his career with the Green Bay Packers but was most recently claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 season.
Heath played 34 games for Ole Miss and Mississippi State, making 131 catches for 1,720 yards and 13 touchdowns in that span.