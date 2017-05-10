Get To Know The Washington Redskins' College Free Agent Signings

James Quick: Wide Receiver, Louisville

Quick (no relation to free signing Brian Quick) joins former Louisville teammate and Redskins seventh-round draft pick Josh-Harvey Clemons in Washington.

In 2016, Quick led the Cardinals in receiving, catching 39 passes for 624 yards and five touchdowns.

With a name like Quick there always is an expectation of a speedy player and Quick is just that, as he holds the Kentucky state record in the 200-meter dash with an astounding 20.94-second run.

He came to Louisville as one of the most highly recruited players in the history of the football program. He put up numbers despite numerous changes at both the wide receiver coach and offensive coordinator positions. Even through all the constant change, he managed to make big plays for the Cardinals offense including a catch with his knees against Florida State.