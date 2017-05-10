Get To Know The Washington Redskins' College Free Agent Signings

Check out these photos of the eight college free agents that the Redskins have signed for the 2017 season.
As they hit the field this weekend for rookie minicamp and the rest of offseason workouts, get to know the Washington Redskins' eight college free agent signings a little bit better.
The Washington Redskins' eight college free agents are hopeful they can not only make the active roster in 2017, but have a similar impact to the likes of Rob Kelley, Anthony Lanier II and Maurice Harris, who were similar signings last year.
Here is some additional background information on those rookies before hearing more about them this weekend:
Colt McCoy: Defensive Lineman, Charlotte
Brandon Banks comes to Washington after completing a full college football career for the Charlotte 49ers.
Banks, was part of the Charlotte's first recruiting class.
The 6-foot-3, 230 pounder helped build the program from scratch and his 43 starts ranks second all-time for the 49ers.
Banks hails from High Point, N.C., home of former All-Pro defensive back Adrian Wilson.
Tyler Catalina: Offensive Lineman, Georgia
Catalina is used to making a big leap in competition, which is what he did when he transferred from Rhode Island of the CAA to the University of Georgia of the daunting SEC.
One of the catalysts for the transfer to Georgia was Catalina's older brother, Tony. Thousands of tweets were sent out from his brother's account in order to help Catalina gain the recognition from top college programs.
It worked for the Worcester, Mass. native and while in Athens he moved from guard to tackle and appeared in all 13 games during the 2016 season.
Levern Jacobs: Wide Receiver, Maryland
A native of Temple Hills, Md., Jacobs won't have to travel far to practice and games as a member of the Redskins.
Jacob's younger brother, Taivon, follows closely in his footsteps as a senior wide receiver for Maryland.
Kyle Kanis: Guard, Michigan
As a senior in high school, Kalis was selected as a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated and Parade magazine and became a top-rated recruit of his 2012 college football class.
By signing with the Redskins, the Lakewood, Ohio, native hopes to follow the legacy of his father, Todd Kalis, who was an offensive lineman at Arizona State and then drafted in the fourth round of the 1988 NFL Draft, playing a total of eight seasons in the NFL.
Kalis is known as a bit of a wild man who has aspirations of one day becoming a pro wrestler once his football career is over.
Zach Pascal: Wide Receiver, Old Dominion
Pascal joins the Redskins as a college free agent and leaves Old Dominion University as the all-time leader in receptions with 233. At 6-foot-2, 219 pounds, he continues the Redskins' trend of signing big-framed wide receivers.
Pascal finished his career with 3,184 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns. He showed off his versatility in his four seasons at Old Dominion, lining up in the slot, at running back and playing special teams for most of his career.
Pascal also became the first player in his school's history to receive an invite to the NFL Combine.
Pascal grew up a Redskins fan not far away from FedExField in Upper Marlboro, Md. When rookie minicamp starts this week, Pascal will be trading in his Redskins shirt for some official practice gear.
Ondre Pipkins: Defensive Lineman, Texas Tech
At 6-foot-3, 325 pounds, Pipkins has the size and strength that a good run stopper needs, which is what he was in his short time at Texas Tech.
Originally, he started his college career at Michigan but decided to transfer to Texas Tech.
In his only season as a Red Raider, the Kansas City native led all interior defensive linemen with 32 tackles.
James Quick: Wide Receiver, Louisville
Quick (no relation to free signing Brian Quick) joins former Louisville teammate and Redskins seventh-round draft pick Josh-Harvey Clemons in Washington.
In 2016, Quick led the Cardinals in receiving, catching 39 passes for 624 yards and five touchdowns.
With a name like Quick there always is an expectation of a speedy player and Quick is just that, as he holds the Kentucky state record in the 200-meter dash with an astounding 20.94-second run.
He came to Louisville as one of the most highly recruited players in the history of the football program. He put up numbers despite numerous changes at both the wide receiver coach and offensive coordinator positions. Even through all the constant change, he managed to make big plays for the Cardinals offense including a catch with his knees against Florida State.
Just look at Florida State alum Lee Corso's reaction when Quick somehow pulls the ball in:
Hopefully, he will have his chance to give NFC East foes' fans the same reaction.
Fish Smithson: Safety, Kansas
With a name like Fish Smithson, it is hard to go unnoticed especially with his knack of always be around the ball, forcing six turnovers as a senior for the Kansas Jayhawks' defense.
Unfortunately Fish is only his nickname. His real name is Anthony but the reason for the nickname Fish, remains a mystery. His brother, known as Shaky, only just found out the reason behind the name a few years ago.
This past offseason, while training in Florida, Smithson got to spend some time and receive advice from Kansas alums and All-Pros Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib.