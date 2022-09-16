News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Dotson eager to keep improving after dream debut

Sep 16, 2022 at 09:46 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WUW091622

Jahan Dotson’s pro career got off to a dream start as he scored two touchdowns in a big win and earned a Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week nod. The wide receiver, though, is not letting himself get too high following his impressive debut.

"Achieving that [NFL Rookie of the Week] was pretty cool, but there's plenty more to come," Dotson said. "I want to win them every week at this point."

The rookie's eyes are already turned to the Commanders first road trip against the Detroit Lions this weekend. That matchup comes with a personal storyline for Dotson as he will be facing off against his former Penn State teammate Amani Oruwariye. Knowing that every game in the NFL is a fight and complacency is the enemy, the wide out has kept focus on improving day by day.

"I'm just trying to be better in areas I can improve on. I was watching over film making sure I stay on top of my stuff," Dotson said. "I just try to perfect my craft every single day I come out on the practice field so that I'm ready to play on Sundays."

One of areas Dotson believes he can improve on is his "overall tempo." Compared to college, everything at the pro level is faster from the decision-making to the players themselves to the time it takes for a quarterback's throw to hit a receiver's hands. As a player who has a sense that the sky may be his limit, Dotson is own harshest critic. That mentality, he believes, will help him achieve his loftiest goals.

"I definitely left some plays out there on the field," Dotson said. "I can't do that moving forward, especially with where I want be in the future and where I see that this team could be going and that's big places."

PHOTOS | Week 2 Practice 9/15

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up Thursday's practice as they prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Check out the top photos from the afternoon. Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

