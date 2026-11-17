Jayden Daniels, who was the only starting quarterback not to throw an interception heading into the Washington Commanders' second matchup with the New York Giants, opened his postgame press conference with a joke.
"Yes, I threw two picks," Daniels said. "Yeah, got that out of my system. So, we can move forward about that."
Daniels delivered a clutch performance -- his first fourth-quarter comeback in almost two seasons -- against the Giants, finding Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard touchdown to give the Commanders a 24-21 victory. However, what he did on the previous two drives played a role in making the moment necessary, as he threw two interceptions in a span of five plays. Each moment felt like a death knell for the Commanders, who needed a win in Week 10 to keep their playoff hopes -- and their season -- alive.
But if the interceptions were proof that Daniels is still a young quarterback with plenty to learn, the plays he made with the game on the line were the latest examples of why he's viewed as the future of the franchise.
"I was proud of him [Daniels] for coming back to respond and ripping it," head coach Dan Quinn said after the game.
Daniels had put together a solid game through the first three quarters. He looked comfortable in the pocket as he led the offense to 17 points, throwing his ninth and 10th touchdowns of the season to Ben Sinnott and Antonio Williams, respectively. There were some bumps along the way, like taking a sack for a 14-yard loss and failing to capitalize on a forced fumble from the defense, but Daniels looked mostly like himself, completing 16 of his 21 pass attempts for 180 yards in the first 45 minutes.
The Commanders' next three drives ended in frustration at best and disaster at worst. They stalled on fourth-and-1 at the Giants' 30-yard line, setting up a 66-yard touchdown from Isaiah Likely that gave New York a four-point lead three plays later. The Commanders got into Giants' territory again, but Daniels's pass to Chig Okonkwo was underthrown and thrown inside, which made it easy for safety Javon Holland to intercept it at the Giants' 2-yard line.
Daniels' next interception felt like it iced the game. Daniels targeted Okonkwo for a second time, but safety Ar'Darius Washington was there to grab the pass at the Commanders' 46-yard line.
It was an uncharacteristic moment for Daniels, who only has 14 career interceptions and had just two multi-interception games heading into Thursday, but neither he nor Quinn was bothered by the missteps. Quinn told the offense the Commanders were going to get the ball back with a chance to win, and that ended up being the case after Sonny Styles tackled the Giants quarterback for a two-yard loss on a third-and-3.
As for Daniels, Quinn knows that quarterbacks, especially ones like Daniels who do not often commit turnovers, can get anxious when they throw multiple interceptions so close to one another. That was not the case with Daniels, who had already put the plays behind him.
"That ain't gonna do nothing for me still dwelling on that," Daniels said. "Everybody was on the sideline saying the defense will give you an opportunity to go out there and win this game."
When asked about what was going through his mind as he took the field following Styles' play, Daniels added, "One play at a time. Just make some throws."
Ironically, the first play Daniels made was an incomplete pass. With some help from Treylon Burks, he drew a defensive pass interference call on the Giants that moved the offense to the Giants' 38-yard line. Then, after Daniels scrambled for one yard to stop the clock and Austin Ekeler ran for a five-yard gain, Daniels connected with Stefon Diggs on third-and-4 for the go-ahead 32-yard score.
Daniels knew the Giants were going to "heat us up" with a blitz in that moment, and sure enough, the Giants were in cover zero. Daniels said he "gave a little signal to Stef" before the play began, and Diggs, who leads the Commanders in receiving yards and touchdowns, caught the ball at the Giants' 29-yard line and made a cut upfield.
"The rest is history," Daniels said.
Diggs, who now has six touchdowns this season, was not surprised by how Daniels rose to the moment, even referring to the quarterback as "Baby Kobe," an homage to Kobe Bryant, after the game.
"He ain't flinch," Diggs said. "He's going to be the same type of player he is in the beginning of the game and at the end of the game. For me, it's like...things are going to happen, good and bad. He isn't going to change. I've got 100 percent faith in him."
Daniels has not completely forgotten about his interceptions. He said he would be "kicking himself" for the next few days and figuring out ways to learn from them. But just as he compartmentalized them on Thursday, he'll need to do so again with the Cincinnati Bengals coming to Northwest Stadium.
The next stretch of games will determine the Commanders' chances of reaching the postseason, and they will need more of what Daniels showed in the closing minutes of Thursday's game to get them there.
"Everything is right in front of us, and we gotta go out there and enjoy this one," Daniels said. "But also, [we] know we got more games left and we can't really dwell on this. We gotta get back to work and improve."