Daniels knew the Giants were going to "heat us up" with a blitz in that moment, and sure enough, the Giants were in cover zero. Daniels said he "gave a little signal to Stef" before the play began, and Diggs, who leads the Commanders in receiving yards and touchdowns, caught the ball at the Giants' 29-yard line and made a cut upfield.

"The rest is history," Daniels said.

Diggs, who now has six touchdowns this season, was not surprised by how Daniels rose to the moment, even referring to the quarterback as "Baby Kobe," an homage to Kobe Bryant, after the game.

"He ain't flinch," Diggs said. "He's going to be the same type of player he is in the beginning of the game and at the end of the game. For me, it's like...things are going to happen, good and bad. He isn't going to change. I've got 100 percent faith in him."

Daniels has not completely forgotten about his interceptions. He said he would be "kicking himself" for the next few days and figuring out ways to learn from them. But just as he compartmentalized them on Thursday, he'll need to do so again with the Cincinnati Bengals coming to Northwest Stadium.

The next stretch of games will determine the Commanders' chances of reaching the postseason, and they will need more of what Daniels showed in the closing minutes of Thursday's game to get them there.