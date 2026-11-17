JJ McCarthy sprinted for the first-down marker in the final two minutes of the Washington Commanders' Thursday night primetime matchup with the New York Giants. If he got there, the game would be essentially over. If not, the Commanders would have one final shot to pull out a win.
Like everyone on the Commanders' sideline, rookie Sonny Styles understood they needed a stop. The linebacker made sure McCarthy did not even get close to giving the Giants a fresh set of downs.
With the game, and arguably the season, on the line, Style shot into the backfield and dragged McCarthy down for a two-yard loss. It forced the Giants to punt the ball back to the Commanders' offense, and three plays later, Stefon Diggs was falling into the end zone as an homage to former Washington receiver DeSean Jackson.
It was not the only play Styles had that night -- he finished the 24-21 victory with a team-leading 13 tackles -- but it was the kind of moment the Commanders hoped he would have when they drafted him.
"I don't know how he made that play," cornerback Rasul Douglas said after the game.
Styles knew almost immediately where the ball was going as the Giants lined up for a third-and-3 at the Commanders' 39-yard line with 1:54 left in regulation. The last time he saw the formation was in Week 5, when the Commanders hosted the Giants at Northwest Stadium. It was under similar circumstances, too; the Giants were in a third-and-4 close to midfield and had a toss to their running back.
This time, though, McCarthy was in an empty backfield, but there were some signs that it was a similar play design. The most glaring was that tight end Isaiah Likely looked like he was about to crack block the defensive end.
So, Styles begins pointing emphatically at Likely and directing Frankie Luvu and Nick Cross to move around in the defensive formation. The play unfolds exactly as Styles predicted; Likely attempted to block outside defender K'Lavon Chaisson, and left tackle Andrew Thomas tried looping around him to block Cross.
"I think if you're just the player you are, the moments can never be too big," Styles said. "Guys just coming together and [saying] like, 'We gotta get a stop, somehow, some way. We just gotta figure it out.'"
Styles rose to the moment, running past Giants center Brian Hudson to hawk McCarthy down for a two-yard loss.
"You feel his speed at times," head coach Dan Quinn said of Styles. "I thought McCarthy made some good runs. But making plays, it's never too big for him."
Styles has been the player the Commanders hoped he would be during his rookie season. He leads the team with 80 tackles, five of which were for a loss. He has four pass breakups, a sack and an interception to go with a forced fumble. No rookie is blitzing more than Styles, as he leads his draft class in the category.
But the Commanders were looking for more than a player who could fill up the stat sheet. They wanted someone who could fundamentally change their defense for years to come. It seems they have found that in Styles.
"Sonny, he's playing good football right now," Douglas said. "He's young, but he's always learning. He's always asking so many questions. I'm just happy he was able to make that play."