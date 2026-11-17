Styles knew almost immediately where the ball was going as the Giants lined up for a third-and-3 at the Commanders' 39-yard line with 1:54 left in regulation. The last time he saw the formation was in Week 5, when the Commanders hosted the Giants at Northwest Stadium. It was under similar circumstances, too; the Giants were in a third-and-4 close to midfield and had a toss to their running back.

This time, though, McCarthy was in an empty backfield, but there were some signs that it was a similar play design. The most glaring was that tight end Isaiah Likely looked like he was about to crack block the defensive end.

So, Styles begins pointing emphatically at Likely and directing Frankie Luvu and Nick Cross to move around in the defensive formation. The play unfolds exactly as Styles predicted; Likely attempted to block outside defender K'Lavon Chaisson, and left tackle Andrew Thomas tried looping around him to block Cross.

"I think if you're just the player you are, the moments can never be too big," Styles said. "Guys just coming together and [saying] like, 'We gotta get a stop, somehow, some way. We just gotta figure it out.'"

Styles rose to the moment, running past Giants center Brian Hudson to hawk McCarthy down for a two-yard loss.