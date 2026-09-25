Jayden Daniels considered 'week-to-week,' will not be placed on IR

Daniels injured himself during the final play of the first half against the Cowboys at the 1-yard line. It appeared that guard Chris Paul stepped on Daniels' foot, causing the quarterback to fall and use his left arm to catch himself. Daniels' elbow injury is similar to the one that caused him to miss multiple games last season.

Daniels was carted off the field but later returned to the Commanders' sideline wearing an air cast.

The Commanders' decision to not place Daniels on IR, which would have forced him to miss the next four games, implies that Daniels could return within that span. The Commanders have not given Daniels an official timeframe but will be cautious with his recovery, ensuring that his elbow is fully recovered before putting him back on the field.

For now, though, the Commanders are happy that Daniels returning is an option.

"What a great bit of news for him and for us," Quinn said.