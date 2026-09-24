Question of the week: How confident should fans be in Marcus Mariota?

Smoot: If you had to rank Marcus Mariota with the top 40 quarterbacks in the league, so they put you in there with some backups. I think Marcus Mariota right now, today, is better than Cam Ward, the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. I think you can probably win more games with Marcus Mariota than you can Malik Willis right now, minus the age gap. I think if we rank those guys right now, Marcus would probably be the 29th best quarterback. I'm trying to say he's the best quarterback in the league. If I'm the best quarterback in the league and I'm better than two starters, who am I?

Paulsen: It's a tall task, for sure. I went back and watched all of Marcus' throws from last year to 2024. And he's got something to him, man. He throws a really nice deep ball. He throws with good timing. He's a player, and I think the other thing that sticks out when I go back and watch those games from last year, he's got some athleticism still to him that he can escape the pocket ... But I'm kinda curious to see what it looks like with a full week of prep, and it's going to be a tough lift, but he's been ready to go, he's made throws and again, in the second half of that Dallas game, there were some tough looks and tough downs for him and he made that thing work.