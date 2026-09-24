NFC East rondup | Commanders face Super Bowl champs in home opener

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season saw the Washington Commanders take on another NFC East rival in the Dallas Cowboys, while the Philadelphia Eagles traveled to take on the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants headed west to play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

NFC East Standings:

Philadelphia Eagles (2-0; Point differential: +6)

Dallas Cowboys (1-1; Point differential: +9)

New York Giants (1-1; Point differential: -14)

Washington Commanders (0-2; Point differential: -19)

Despite wins by the Eagles and Cowboys in the division, not every NFC East team was as lucky. Both Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels suffered injuries, the former of which could be season-ending. Each team will have to carry on without its starter, which could shake up the division a lot given how early in the season the injuries occurred.

Let's take a deeper look at what worked and what didn't for each team in the NFC East and how they look heading into their Week 3 matchups:

Washington Commanders

What worked: On paper, both teams were evenly matched in terms of total yards (389 for Washington compared to 332 for Dallas); passing yards (207 to 266) and yards per play (5.8 to 6.1). Where they shined on offense, however, was on the ground. The Commanders outrushed the Cowboys 182 to 66, with Daniels taking most of that load as the team's top rusher -- in just one half. Daniels had seven carries for 69 yards, followed by Jacory Croskey-Merritt (12 carries, 43 yards) and Rachaad White (seven carries, 43 yards).

Room for improvement: The biggest standout against Dallas was how easily the Cowboys seemed to move the ball through the air. Dak Prescott finished with a 143.8 passer rating (26-of-31, 279 yards, four touchdowns), with his top target being CeeDee Lamb (eight receptions, 153 yards and two touchdowns). Across two weeks, Washington's defense has allowed 224 passing yards per game and seven touchdowns (No. 19), compared to just 101 rushing yards per game and zero rushing touchdowns (No. 16).

Looking ahead to the Seattle Seahawks: It's possible both teams will be without their starting quarterbacks due to injury, so we will see Drew Lock under center for Seattle and Marcus Mariota for Washington. The reigning Super Bowl champs have a unique offensive threat in wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had nine receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns in the Seahawks' 31-7 blowout against the Arizona Cardinals.

With new injuries to the offensive line in Brandon Coleman and Sam Cosmi, the Commanders' biggest threat to going 1-2 is the Seahawks' defense. They were not playing around in Week 2, holding the Cardinals to just 151 yards of offense and a mere 3.2 yards per play (81 passing, 70 rushing). Jacoby Brissett, who was under immense pressure all game, completed just 17 of 28 passes for 95 yards, his second-fewest ever when playing a majority of the snaps. In Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Brissett was PFF's highest-graded quarterback with an 86.1.