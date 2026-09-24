Practice notes | Commanders confident they will end turnover drought

And the Commanders are being proactive about fixing their defensive issues. Jones said the defense is going to simplify some of the calls this week so that communication can improve and players can have more confidence in their roles on a given play. The hope is that will solve multiple problems for the unit. It will help prevent the unit from "shooting ourselves in the foot," as Payne described it, and help put players in a better position to make plays on the ball.

"I feel like if we can stop shooting ourselves in the foot, I think we will be good," Payne said.

And while it does require a certain mindset, Quinn believes it's possible to coach players to create more turnovers. On runs, players need to fly to the ball and create gang tackles to punch the ball loose. In the passing game, emphasizing the importance of getting a hand on the ball can create second-chance opportunities. The only thing the coaches can do is keep stressing those teaching points.

"I do think the speed can create it; the hitting can create it," Quinn said. "But it is a skill, and I do think there's a level of that. Like if you come in being able to take the ball away, I think that does factor in. Much like production in college, like a guy [who] has a lot of tackles there, it's likely that's gonna carry over."

The Commanders could use a turnover or two this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. While the Seahawks' defense has already generated four takeaways, their offense only has one giveaway so far this season. However, if last year is any indication, the Commanders will have chances regardless of whether Drew Lock or Sam Darnold are in at quarterback. The Seahawks had the second most giveaways in the NFL last year and the seventh most in 2024.

The Commanders will need to execute against the reigning Super Bowl champions, though, which is not an easy task. But while their defense is still a work in progress, they know that if they stick to their tendencies, the opportunities will be there.